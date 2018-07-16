BBC London Live: Latest updates

EMILY PERRY

Passengers are braced for rush hour disruption after a troubled rail operator introduced its third new timetable in two months.

Thameslink, Southern and Great Northern passengers have faced disruption since a new timetable began on 20 May.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has now amended services again to cater for engineering works.

A spokesman said it would help them to "move trains into the right place" for the first working day of the timetable.