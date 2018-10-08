BBC London Live: Latest news

Good morning. W'll be bringing you updates of all the latest news, sport, travel and weather in London until 18:00. If you would like to get in touch, you can tweet , email or leave a message on our Facebook page.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
BBC London Live updates on Monday 8 October
BBC London News
Good morning.
W'll be bringing you updates of all the latest news, sport, travel and weather in London until 18:00.
If you would like to get in touch, you can tweet, email or leave a message on our Facebook page.