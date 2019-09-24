Jodie Chesney murder trial: Day 6

The trial will resume at 14:15 where DC Shaw will continue giving evidence.
CCTV officer 'points things out that may be there'
Judge Joseph told the jury that the officer has spent 100 hours diverging through the CCTV evidence.
"He's there really to point out to us things that may be there.
"But what's important is that you decide what you think is there."
DC shaw told the jury that he has been working with the CCTV team for over six months.
He explained each bit of CCTV film are numbered 1 to 78.
DC Phillip Shaw takes the stand
CCTV officer for Barking DC Phillip Shaw has entered the witness box to explain his role of gathering evidence for the trial.
'Boys quiet in taxi to Barking'
Witness Adem Tekkol told the jury he has worked as a minicab driver for eight years.
On the 1 March, he confirmed he picked up someone called "Spencer" and another boy at around 22:30.
The destination was somewhere in Barking and the fare was £14, he told jurors.
Mr Aylett asked Mr Tekkol if he knew that his journey may be connected to a murder and if police had explained that to him.
"Yes", he replied,
Mr Aylett asked: "One of the things you told the police was that the pick-up wasn't there, and you were going to register it as a 'no show', but then two people turned up - is that right?"
"Yes", he replied, "but then two people came out of an alleyway and got into the car."
"They both sat behind," he said. "One was tall and one was short. One of them had a carrier bag in their hand.
"The journey lasted roughly around 15-20 minutes.I dropped them near the station.
"The boys were quiet - not really talking to each other," he said.
Next witness to take the stand
The next witness - Adem Tekkol - another minicab driver is the next witness to appear.
The screen put in place for the previous witness has been removed.
Witness memory 'not clear'
Natasha Wong QC, for the 16-year-old defendant asked Mr Hoque if he remembers which one of his passengers paid the fare.
"Was it the man sitting in the front? Isn't that what you told the police in your statement?"
"My memory isn't clear now, but probably yes", he replied.
Why do some witnesses use interpreters?
Danny Shaw
BBC Home Affairs Correspondent
Witnesses who struggle to speak or understand English may ask for an interpreter to translate the questions they’re asked and the evidence they give.
This applies both to witnesses for the prosecution and the defence.
The final decision as to whether an interpreter is needed rests with the judge.
For defendants, the Crown Prosecution Service guidance says the right to an interpreter is an “integral part of the right to a fair trial”.
It says it’s a “principle of English common law” that a defendant must be able to understand the charges made against them.
The right is also enshrined in the European Convention on Human Rights.
Interpreters working within the criminal justice system should be registered and must be impartial.
Minicab sat for two minutes in Harold Hill
Mr Aylett asked Mr Hoque what happened when he got to Harold Hill.
"One passenger got out of the car in Chippenham Road and the other person remained sitting in the car," he said.
"Two minutes later, the other one came back to the car and told me to go back to the same address where I picked him up in Collier Row."
Mr Aylett asked Mr Hoque if he remembered someone else coming to the car and giving the person that was left sat in the car something.
"No," he replied.
Defendants driven to Harold Hill in cab
Mr Hoque has been called to the stand along with a Bengali interpreter.
Mr Hoque told the court he worked for firm A1 Taxi, based in Romford, and drove a black Toyota Prius on the night of 1 March.
Jurors were shown CCTV footage of Mr Hoque's car dropping off Svenson Ong-a-Kwie and another defendant at the hostel where Mr Ong-a-Kwie was living.
The CCTV shows the second defendant can be seen gesturing to the driver that he will be "one minute" and to "wait there". Mr Ong-A-Kwie goes inside the property.
Both defendants then get back into the car and are driven to Harold Hill at just after 20:15 GMT.
Mr Aylett asked Mr Hoque if he remembers the particular pick up to which he replied yes.
Minicab drivers to be called to the witness stand
Minicab drivers Mahbubal Hoque and Adem Tekkol, will be called to the witness stand in due course.
They will receive questions in regards to their trips with Svenson Ong-a-Kwie and a defendant who cannot be named for legal reasons.
Delay as screen set up for witness
Judge Joseph QC and the jury has been sent out as a screen is set up for the next witness.
Mr Petrovic 'never violent', witness says
Defence barrister Sarah Forshaw QC, representing Manuel Petrovic, asked Liam Chesney if he was a regular customer of Mr Petrovic.
Mr Chesney replied: "Yes".
Miss Foreshaw then asked Mr Chesney if Mr Petrovic was ever violent.
"Never," he said.
Miss Foreshaw continued to ask if Mr Chesney was shocked when he saw a picture of Mr Petrovic on Facebook, connecting him with Jodie's death.
"Yes I was shocked," he said. "I thought it was completely out of character."
Manuel Petrovic dealt drugs to Jodie's cousin
Crispin Aylett QC has asked Mr Chesney what relationship he had with defendant Manuel Petrovic.
"I picked up cannabis up from him a few times" mainly "outside Queen's Hospital in Romford", he said.
The last time he saw Mr Petrovic in person was in October 2018, he explained,
On the night Jodie was killed he texted Mr Petrovic along with other drug dealers he had saved on his phone under the title "DD" - meaning drug dealer.
Liam Chesney enters court
Jodie's cousin Liam Chesney, 21, has entered the court to begin giving his witness statement.
What happened yesterday?
As the murder trial entered its second week, the jury first heard evidence from Kasey Henderson - the 18-year-old twin brother of Bryce Henderson who arranged for cannabis to be delivered to Amy’s Park where Jodie was stabbed.
Although Kasey (pictured) told the court he did not see the stabbing, the teenager described hearing “the ripping of fabric” and “a piece of metal” adding that he initially thought his bag had been stolen.
He then described “confusion and hysteria” between the group of friends after they realised Jodie had been stabbed in the back.
Another friend, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told jurors she heard Jodie scream “very loudly” and she said she shone a light from her phone onto Jodie’s back and “could see a hole about 2-3cm”.
Two brothers, Kane and Joshua Compton, also gave evidence in court on Monday telling jurors about their history of drug dealings with a man known as ‘Spencer’ - the alias of Svenson Ong-a-Kwie.
Welcome
The trial into four people charged with the murder of 17-year-old Jodie Chesney has resumed for its sixth day.
Jurors are expected to hear from three witnesses throughout the day.
