Jodie Chesney murder trial: Day 6

Witness Adem Tekkol told the jury he has worked as a minicab driver for eight years.

On the 1 March, he confirmed he picked up someone called "Spencer" and another boy at around 22:30.

The destination was somewhere in Barking and the fare was £14, he told jurors.

Mr Aylett asked Mr Tekkol if he knew that his journey may be connected to a murder and if police had explained that to him.

"Yes", he replied,

Mr Aylett asked: "One of the things you told the police was that the pick-up wasn't there, and you were going to register it as a 'no show', but then two people turned up - is that right?"

"Yes", he replied, "but then two people came out of an alleyway and got into the car."

"They both sat behind," he said. "One was tall and one was short. One of them had a carrier bag in their hand.

"The journey lasted roughly around 15-20 minutes.I dropped them near the station.

"The boys were quiet - not really talking to each other," he said.