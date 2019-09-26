Jodie Chesney murder trial: Jodie died of 'shock and haemorrhage'

The jury has been sent out for an early morning break.
We will return at 11:30.
Knife found in Svenson Ong-A-Kwie's room shown to jury
Julia QuenzlerCopyright: Julia Quenzler
An image of a knife found in Svenson Ong-A-Kwie's bedroom was shown to the jury.
"This is not suggesting this knife is attributed to Jodie's death", Mr Aylett said.
"Looking at the knife's characteristics in relation to Jodie's wound - we can see it has the right length to cause the injury."
The knife was consistent with the kind of knife used to cause Jodie's wound, he added.
Charlie Sherrard QC, for Mr Ong-a-Kwie, reminded the jury that there was no forensic evidence to suggest the knife was used to stab Jodie.
"Any bog standard kitchen knife would fit the same description, is that right?"
"Yes - I agree with that", Dr Fegan-Earl said.
What is the role of the pathologist?
Danny Shaw
BBC Home Affairs Correspondent
A pathologist is a doctor who specialises in the causes and effects of injury, illness and disease.
The work is mainly carried out by studying cells and samples of tissue, and also by carrying out post-mortem examinations, also known as autopsies.
In cases where someone has died in suspicious circumstances, post-mortems are conducted by forensic pathologists.
Their task is to understand the cause and manner of death and report their findings, including to a court.
Cause of death 'shock and haemorrhage'
Family handoutCopyright: Family handout
Dr Fegan-Earl told the jury he attributed the cause of death to a combination of shock and haemorrhage due to the stab wound to the back.
'Moderate force used' to create Jodie's wound
PaCopyright: Pa
Dr Fegan-Earl told the jury, on a scale of mild to severe, at least moderate force would have been required to inflict such an injury.
The stab wound had caused the lung to collapse and to bleed heavily, he added.
Bruises found on Jodie's knees
Two bruises on both of Jodie's knees where found by the doctor.
"I suppose this is consistent with her falling to the ground?", Mr Aylett asked.
"Yes", the doctor replied.
'Jodie's wound track 18cm deep'
Dr Fegan-Earl noted that the slightly irregular
shape of the wound suggested that the knife had moved within the wound - either
because her assailant had moved the knife or because Jodie had moved, he explained.
An image of the benched table where Jodie was sat when she was stabbed, was then showed to the court.
The
knife had cut through skin, fat and muscle before passing between the eighth
and ninth ribs and transfixing the right lung, the doctor said,
The
wound track travelled upwards, from the back to the front and from Jodie’s left
to right. The length of the wound track was 18 cm (7”), he explained.
It was within millimetres of travelling through her body, he added.
Jodie's stab wound 'on right side of her back'
Jodie suffered a stab wound to the right side of her back - close to her spine, Dr Fegan-Earl said, holding up a computer generated image of the wound on the 17-year-old's back.
"The wound suggests that the knife used was a single blade weapon. The wound was gaping to 2.2cm," he said.
Jurors given body graphic book
Dr Fegan-Earl examined Jodie's body on 3 March, he told the court.
Crispin Aylett QC explained to the jury that they will be given computer generated images showing the injuries on Jodie's body.
The pathologist will explain the injury/injuries to the jury, Mr Aylett said.
Pathologist enters the witness box
Rex/ShuttershockCopyright: Rex/Shuttershock
Forensic pathologist Dr Ashley Fegan-Earl has been called to give his expertise on Jodie's cause of death.
What happened yesterday?
PACopyright: PA
Yesterday, jurors heard from various witnesses who saw what is being called as "the curious incident in Gidea Park", where Manuel Petrovics' Vauxhal Corsa was abandoned after his car keys were stolen on the evening of 1 March.
Jurors were then shown CCTV footage stemming from the evening of 1 March to 4 March.
One clip showed Manuel Petrovic attempting to buy a new sim card at a shopping centre in Romford.
Another clip showed Svenson Ong-a-Kwie leaving his hostel with a yellow JD Sports bag on his shoulder and then returning a few minutes later without it.
Welcome
Family HandoutCopyright: Family Handout
Welcome to day eight of the trial of four people charged with the murder of 17-year-old Jodie Chesney.
Jurors are expected to hear from pathologist Dr Ashley Fegan-Earl this morning.
Data analysis from the defendants' phone documents will then be explained this afternoon.
Live Reporting
By Sarah Lee and Claire Timms
All times stated are UK
