Jodie Chesney murder trial: Jodie died of 'shock and haemorrhage'

Julia Quenzler Copyright: Julia Quenzler

An image of a knife found in Svenson Ong-A-Kwie's bedroom was shown to the jury.

"This is not suggesting this knife is attributed to Jodie's death", Mr Aylett said.

"Looking at the knife's characteristics in relation to Jodie's wound - we can see it has the right length to cause the injury."

The knife was consistent with the kind of knife used to cause Jodie's wound, he added.

Charlie Sherrard QC, for Mr Ong-a-Kwie, reminded the jury that there was no forensic evidence to suggest the knife was used to stab Jodie.

"Any bog standard kitchen knife would fit the same description, is that right?"

"Yes - I agree with that", Dr Fegan-Earl said.