Jodie Chesney murder trial: Day 9

Mr Curtis has analysed phone data stemming from 09:00 on 1 March to 12:30 on 2 March, Crispin Aylett QC has told jurors.

In brief, Mr Curtis concluded the following:

- The 16-year-old defendant who cannot be named for legal reasons, used his mother's telephone in the morning of 1 March.

- It is believed the defendant did not have his own mobile phone on him throughout the rest of the day.

- A text message recovered from Bryce Henderson's phone shows messages to "drug-dealer" Jade on the evening of 1 March.