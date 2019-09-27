Jodie Chesney murder trial: Day 9

Sarah Forshaw QC, for Manuel Petrovic, has told the court that at 20:30 on 1 March, Mr Petrovic received a text from someone saying "Going home. Wbu (what about you) hun x." In reply to this, Mr Petrovic texted back: "Just gunna work hun x".
Sarah Forshaw QC, for Manuel Petrovic, has told the court that at 20:30 on 1 March, Mr Petrovic received a text from someone saying "Going home. Wbu (what about you) hun x."
In reply to this, Mr Petrovic texted back: "Just gunna work hun x".
Phone data on the day Jodie killed analysed
Mr Curtis has analysed phone data stemming from 09:00 on 1 March to 12:30 on 2 March, Crispin Aylett QC has told jurors.
In brief, Mr Curtis concluded the following:
- The 16-year-old defendant who cannot be named for legal reasons, used his mother's telephone in the morning of 1 March.
- It is believed the defendant did not have his own mobile phone on him throughout the rest of the day.
- A text message recovered from Bryce Henderson's phone shows messages to "drug-dealer" Jade on the evening of 1 March.
Phone activity timetable handed to jury
Jurors have been handle a schedule of the defendants' phone activity.
Witness enters the court
Mark Curtis - a phone data analyst - enters the witness box.
What happened yesterday?
Yesterday, the jury heard evidence from pathologist Dr Ashley Fegan-Earl who carried out the post-mortem examination on Jodie's body after she was stabbed to death on 1 March.
The 17-year-old died from a single stab wound to her back which almost passed through her body, Dr Fegan-Earl said.
He added that the wound was 18cm deep, cut through her skin, fat, muscle, ribs and her right lung.
Dr Fegan-Earl told the jury he attributed Jodie's cause of death as a combination of shock and haemorrhage due to the stab wound to the back.
The court then heard from Ashley Windsor - an expert in imagery analysis - who took jurors through a series of CCTV clips.
One of them showed two men getting out of Manuel Petrovic's Vauxhall Corsa - Mr Windsor said the "wide stride" of the walk of one of the men was consistent with the stride of Svenson Ong-a-Kwie.
We are now on day nine of the trial into four people charged with the murder of 17-year-old Jodie Chesney.
Today, the jurors are expected to hear an analysis of phone data.
The public gallery has been filling up throughout the morning, while press take their seats on the press bench.