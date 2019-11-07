Jodie Chesney murder trial: Two teenagers found guilty

Cath Carrie, the Crown Prosecution Service prosecutor responsible for the case, said: "Jodie was the entirely innocent victim of a senseless attack.

"The court heard conflicting accounts but what has been proven is that the pair went to the park and murdered Jodie.

"This cowardly act has cruelly taken away the life of this talented, caring and much-loved teenager.

"Nothing will bring Jodie back, but we hope these convictions bring some comfort to her family and friends."