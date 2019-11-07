Jodie Chesney murder trial: Two teenagers found guilty

Cath Carrie, the\nCrown Prosecution Service prosecutor responsible for the case, said: "Jodie was the entirely innocent\nvictim of a senseless attack. "The court heard conflicting\naccounts but what has been proven is that the pair went to the park and\nmurdered Jodie. "This cowardly act has\ncruelly taken away the life of this talented, caring and much-loved\nteenager. "Nothing will bring Jodie back,\nbut we hope these convictions bring some comfort to her family and friends."
Live Reporting
By Tim Stokes, Sarah Lee and Chirag Trivedi
All times stated are UK
'Entirely innocent victim of a senseless attack'
Cath Carrie, the Crown Prosecution Service prosecutor responsible for the case, said: "Jodie was the entirely innocent victim of a senseless attack.
"The court heard conflicting accounts but what has been proven is that the pair went to the park and murdered Jodie.
"This cowardly act has cruelly taken away the life of this talented, caring and much-loved teenager.
"Nothing will bring Jodie back, but we hope these convictions bring some comfort to her family and friends."
The two killers: The 17-year-old 'runner'
The 17-year-old boy who was also found guilty of Jodie's Chesney murder had been acting as a "runner" for Svenson Ong-a-Kwie.
He had a difficult upbringing and was taken into care at a young age after his mother suffered from mental illness and was unable to cope.
He left school without any qualifications. Prosecutor Crispin Aylett QC said he was not a "star child... but perhaps he has never really had the chance to be one".
It was alleged in court the 17-year-old was responsible for stabbing another youth last September, when Ong-a-Kwie was also present.
The 17-year-old had a conviction for actual bodily harm and possessing a pointed article following an incident involving a shopkeeper and a screwdriver.
He also had a conviction for possession of a kitchen knife.
The two killers: Svenson Ong-a-Kwie
Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, also known as Spencer, was a "charismatic and charming" cannabis dealer - with a fondness for carrying knives, the trial heard.
He ran a drugs line, sending texts to hundreds of customers advertising cocaine and "pineapple express" cannabis - so-called after the Seth Rogan movie.
Ong-a-Kwie was identified as Jodie's stabber, although he blamed his 17-year-old "runner" for the attack.
In October last year, Ong-a-Kwie was stabbed in the thigh and, according to his 17-year-old co-defendant, was looking for the culprits on the day of the murder.
Ong-a-Kwie had convictions for possessing cocaine and cannabis and failure to surrender to custody from when he was 16.
In April 2017, he admitted dealing cocaine after being caught with wraps of the class A drug and a knife.
In October last year, he also pleaded guilty to two charges of handling stolen goods.
Watch: Two found guilty of Jodie Chesney's murder
'Jodie was one of our brightest and best'
Jodie Chesney had been an active Scout member and Chief Scout Bear Grylls described her as "one of our brightest and best".
Writing in support of the Jodie Chesney Foundation website he said "she put everything into life and her dedication to her friends, her family, to Scouts and her community was incredible.
"When she represented us at the Royal Albert Hall at the Annual Festival of Remembrance, we could not have hoped for a better ambassador for the movement.
"Now's it's our turn to remember her."
We got them - Jodie's father
Speaking outside court Jodie's father Peter Chesney said: "The two people in the park I'm over the moon about.
"We got them."
Jodie was "a victim of a brutal act of unprovoked violence"
In his closing speech, Mr Aylett told the Old Bailey jury Jodie was "a victim of a brutal act of unprovoked violence".
Mr Aylett said Jodie's death was "but another example" of the "terrible consequences of the carrying and using of knives".
He added: "It seems every day now in our city, another young life is lost to a knife.
"I am sorry to say that your verdicts in this trial will not bring this to an end."
Knife crime was "routine" for defendants
The defendants were said to have come from broken homes and turned to drug dealing as a way of making "easy money".
Prosecutor Crispin Aylett QC had told jurors they took a "casual approach to violence" in a world where knife crime was "routine".
The court had heard how Ong-a-Kwie had been knifed in the thigh six months before and was on the lookout for his assailants on the day of the murder.
Police said at least three knives had been seized during the investigation but none was confirmed as the murder weapon.
Jodie Chesney: A 'proud geek'
Jodie Chesney was a "proud geek" and an "amazing girl who loved life", her family said.
Her grandmother told the BBC: "She was massive on doing the Duke of Edinburgh Award.
"She'd already completed her Bronze and Silver - and was weeks away from finishing her Gold Award before she was stabbed to death."
Her father, Peter Chesney, said that Jodie loved playing the piano and had learnt difficult pieces from the likes of Ludovic Einualdi.
She liked purple, hair dye, unicorns and crisp and Marmite sandwiches.
"There was not one bad bone in her body," Peter said.
'Jodie's infectious laugh would light up any room'
The teenager's father Peter set up a charity, the Jodie Chesney Foundation, aimed at taking action to steer young people away from knife crime.
In a tribute on its website, Mr Chesney described his daughter as a "beautiful person" who was just "blossoming into a wonderful young woman".
"She was a beautiful, well-liked, fun young woman who judged no-one and loved everyone.
"As a little girl she was very shy, but her confidence grew from strength to strength as she got older," he wrote.
He added that "she wore her heart on her sleeve and her infectious laugh would light up any room".
What happened on 1 March?
On Friday 1 March 2019, Jodie and her friends decided to go to Amy's Park, Harold Hill, to listen to music and smoke cannabis.
Jodie attended Havering Sixth Form College where she studied psychology, sociology and photography and was also an active scout member and volunteer.
It was an "ordinary" Friday night for the group of friends, until Jodie's boyfriend Eddie Coyle, 18, noticed two figures coming towards them in the darkness.
Within a few seconds, calm turned to chaos, as one of the two boys plunged a knife into Jodie's back in an unprovoked attack.
She collapsed to the ground.
Her boyfriend Eddie told the court how she screamed before fainting.
"She was in shock at first," the 18-year-old recalled. "She did not know what had happened. We just thought they had stolen our bags."
"But then she started screaming continuously, very loud, and it lasted about two minutes straight.
"After she stopped screaming she began to faint. At this time she was falling off the bench."
'I don't know why Jodie died' - Det Ch Insp Whellams
Det Ch Insp Dave Whellams, who investigated Jodie Chesney's murder, described the 17-year-old as a typical "girl next door".
He said the teenager's family were "absolutely devastated" and found hearing details about her death "extremely traumatic".
"They lived the investigation with us. They want answers to questions I can't give them. Why did this happen? I cannot give them a satisfactory answer because I don't know myself.
"The devastation will continue, it's something, as a parent, you don't recover from," he said.
Both guilty boys went into Amy's Park
Throughout the trial, it was never disputed that Ong-a-Kwie and the 17-year-old teenager were the two people who went into Amy's Park.
The pair blamed each other for the stabbing, while Ong-a-Kwie admitted burning his clothes with a cigarette lighter and dumping his mobile phone in a bin the following day.
Jodie suffered a 18cm deep wound to the back that penetrated her lung, causing heavy bleeding.
The knife was millimetres away from passing through her whole body.
Jodie victim of "casual violence" in the drug-dealing world
The popular student had been smoking cannabis and listening to music with friends in Amy's Park when she was stabbed in the back on the evening of March 1.
In a case of mistaken identity, Jodie, 17, became a victim of "casual violence" in the drug-dealing world, jurors heard.
Although the motive was unclear, the court was told how the defendants had been involved in numerous violent clashes as they fought to protect their turf.
Each had denied being involved in Jodie's death, with two blaming each other for the stabbing.
Judge thanks jury for service
Judge Joseph has thanked the jury for its eight-week service.
During the trial it heard from several witnesses, including experts in CCTV analysis, image analysis, cell site analysis and pathology.
Jodie's friend who witnessed her murder were also called to give evidence.
Guilty teenagers will not be sentenced today
Sarah Lee
BBC London
The two murderers will not be sentenced today.
Judge Wendy Joseph QC wants victim impact statements and reports prepared.
The sentencing will take place on 18 November.
'No reaction' from defendants
The defendants, including those found guilty, showed no reaction when the jury read out its verdicts.
Family cheer 'yes!' over guilty verdicts
Members of Jodie's family, including father Peter and sister Lucy, erupted with cheers of "yes!" and clenched their fists as the guilty verdicts were delivered.
Earlier, there were tears from Jodie's sister as the not-guilty verdicts were delivered for murder charges against Manual Petrovic and the 16-year-old boy.
The family left the court as soon as the verdicts were delivered.
Teenager, 16, not guilty of murder
A 16-year-old defendant was found not guilty of murder and not guilty of manslaughter.
Svenson Ong-a-Kwie and 17-year-old guilty of murder
Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, of Collier Row, was found guilty of Jodie Chesney's murder.
The 17-year-old youth, of Barking, was also found guilty of her murder.