Coronavirus in London: Latest updates

The All England Club says a decision regarding this year's Wimbledon will be made next week. In a statement on Wednesday, the club said postponement and cancellation of the event, scheduled between 29 June-12 July, because of the impact of coronavirus were possible outcomes. Playing behind closed doors has been formally ruled out. Earlier this month, the French Open, due to have begun in May, was rescheduled to 20 September-4 October. The ATP and WTA Tours were already off until 27 April and 2 May respectively and last week that suspension was extended until 7 June. Full story
Live Reporting
By Claire Timms
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Good morning
Claire Timms
BBC London News
BBC London's special live page covering the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic in the capital.
We'll have analysis from some of BBC London's correspondents and reporters and we'll also bring you the latest from Downing Street.