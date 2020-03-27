London Eye lit up blue
Live

Coronavirus in London: Latest updates

Listen: Radio London has the latest on the covid19 outbreak in the capital

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Claire Timms

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Met Police calls for retired officers to return

    Cressida Dick
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Retired Metropolitan Police officers are being asked to return to the force as it tries to cope with the coronavirus outbreak in London.

    Former PCs and sergeants who left in the past five years are to be offered work in a paid or voluntary capacity.

    The Met also wants those nearing retirement to consider staying on.

    Met Commissioner Cressida Dick said: "Demands on us will grow and vary over the coming weeks but I want people to know and see the Met is here for them."

    She is now writing to retired police constables and sergeants to re-join at those ranks, either on a full or part-time basis.

    Senior officers may also be able to return to service where they bring specific skills and experience.

    Full story

  3. Good morning

    Claire Timms

    BBC London News

    Good morning and welcome to today's special live page bringing you the latest news, information and analysis on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting Londoners.

Back to top