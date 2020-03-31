NHS Nightingale
Live

Coronavirus in London: Latest updates

Listen: Radio London has the latest on the covid19 outbreak in the capital You can find BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Claire Timms and Chirag Trivedi

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Good morning

    BBC London

    Good morning and welcome to today's special live page on the coronavirus and how it is affecting London.

    We'll be bringing you all the latest news, information advice and analysis from our reporters and correspondents.

    You can find BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Back to top