Coronavirus in London: Latest updates
Listen: Radio London has the latest on the covid19 outbreak in the capital You can find BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
By Claire Timms
Too many people not staying at home - Mayor of London
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said “too many people are not staying at home” when he was asked about photos showing crowded Tube platforms at rush hour.
He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We have in London roughly speaking 90% of our buses still running to take critical workers to work – that’s more than 8,000 buses, more than 600 routes.”
Mr Khan also said 55% of trains on lines run by Transport for London (TfL) are running during rush hour.
He added: “There is a concern that still too many people who really, really should not be going to work are using public transport during the rush hour and the key message is unless you really have to get to work, work from home, and if you do have to go into work, please avoid the rush hour.”
Mr Khan said, as of Tuesday, there had been a 94% reduction in Tube use compared to the same day in 2019, and an 85% reduction in bus use.
He added a “large number” of TfL staff are “self-isolating or are sick with Covid-19”.
How many confirmed cases are there in your area?
London pollution levels fall "dramatically"
Tom Edwards
Environment Correspondent, BBC London
London views, once covered in smog, are clearer. Certainly at night you can see far more stars and satellites and asthma sufferers say they are breathing more easily.
Air pollution in London has fallen so dramatically since the capital's Covid-19 lockdown, monitors used to measure toxicity are alerting the data collectors to possible faults with the readings.
As a result of the coronavirus restrictions on movement, average air pollution levels have fallen to their lowest since recordings began in 2000, according to the London Air Quality Network.
Read my blog in full
Good morning and welcome to today's special live page look at how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting London.
We'll be bringing you all the latest news, information, advice and analysis as Londoners experience their second week of restricted movement.