Coronavirus in London: Latest updates

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said “too many people are not staying at home” when he was asked about photos showing crowded Tube platforms at rush hour.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We have in London roughly speaking 90% of our buses still running to take critical workers to work – that’s more than 8,000 buses, more than 600 routes.”

Mr Khan also said 55% of trains on lines run by Transport for London (TfL) are running during rush hour.

He added: “There is a concern that still too many people who really, really should not be going to work are using public transport during the rush hour and the key message is unless you really have to get to work, work from home, and if you do have to go into work, please avoid the rush hour.”

Mr Khan said, as of Tuesday, there had been a 94% reduction in Tube use compared to the same day in 2019, and an 85% reduction in bus use.

He added a “large number” of TfL staff are “self-isolating or are sick with Covid-19”.