A member of the ambulance services assists in moving a patient from an ambulance to St Thomas' Hospital in London
Live

Coronavirus in London: Latest updates

Listen: Radio London has the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak in the capital You can find BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Claire Timms and Chirag Trivedi

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  2. Good morning

    Claire Timms

    BBC London News

    Good morning and welcome to Friday's special live page bringing you all the latest news, information and advice relating to the coronavirus pandemic as it affects London and Londoners.

    You can listen to regular news bulletins on Radio London and find out more about its Make A Difference initiative which brings volunteers together with those in particular need during the lockdown.

    Also you can visit our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts for updates.

Back to top