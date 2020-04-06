Woman in mask
Live

Coronavirus in London: Latest updates

Listen: Radio London has the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak in the capital You can find BBC London on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Claire Timms

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. Good morning

    BBC London

    Good morning and welcome to another week of coverage looking at how London and Londoners are living under the coronavirus pandemic.

    We'll be bringing you all the latest news, information and advice.

Back to top