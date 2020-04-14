Coronavirus in London: Latest updates

PA Media Copyright: PA Media A testing facility has been set up in the IKEA car park in Neasden, Brent Image caption: A testing facility has been set up in the IKEA car park in Neasden, Brent

Brent has become the first borough in London to record 1,000 cases of coronavirus, according to Public Health England's data.

As of yesterday morning, Brent made up 1,018 of London's 18,000 total positive infections.

But, the public health director for Brent, Dr Melanie Smith warned that the true figure is much higher and she warned people in Brent to continue adhering to the government's advice.

Dr Smith said: “Throughout the ‘delay’ phase, Public Health England are prioritising tests for those who require hospital care for pneumonia or acute respiratory illness – while continuing to investigate outbreaks.

“This means that not everyone who has coronavirus is going to be tested, so therefore the figures that we have will only capture a proportion of those who have the virus.

"This means it’s not possible to accurately compare the number of cases in each local authority area, or between different London Boroughs.

Dr Smith outlined that Brent Council is doing "a number of things" to support people by calling residents who have been asked to self-isolate and also be helping with shopping.

“While we are doing everything we can to support residents, we’re also asking that residents follow the Government’s advice to slow the spread of the virus," Dr Smith added.

"That advice is to stay at home to protect the NHS and help to save lives.

“If everyone follows this advice, we will be out of this situation a lot quicker and we will hopefully see the number of new cases in Brent and in the rest of the country, reduce.”