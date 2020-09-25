Home Secretary Priti Patel said: "I am deeply shocked and saddened to learn that a Metropolitan Police Officer has been shot and killed in the line of duty.

"My thoughts today are with his family, friends and policing colleagues in London and across the country.

"This morning I spoke to Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick to express my condolences and to offer whatever support is needed as this tragic event is investigated.

"This is a sad day for our country and another terrible reminder of how our police officers put themselves in danger each and every day to keep the rest of us safe."