Crossrail: Elizabeth line finally opens

You can almost hear the sighs of relief at Transport for London (TfL). After all the problems - and there have been many - Crossrail is finally opening.

The budget has grown from £14.8bn to £18.8bn and the opening date slipped so many times that it became hard to keep track.

Some doubted it would ever open. A new management team was brought in following delay after delay. It will now open nearly four years late.

A lot of the shenanigans, I suspect, will be forgotten when people see the stations and the trains. They are very impressive and big. And if it works, the trains will be very regular - the project will increase central London rail capacity by 10%.

Not only will this be a game changer for travel in London, it'll also bring in much needed revenue for TfL.

Don't forget 70% of Crossrail was paid for by London through TfL, the Greater London Authority and its businesses and fare payers.

Now TfL has to run a good, smooth service.