Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London

Helen Taylor is putting up banners made by refugees and Walthamstow residents, which symbolise words and themes that matter to them.

"It's a way of people expressing themselves through fabric", she said.

Helen is from Stories & Supper, a project which helps refugees to tell their stories.

She's preparing the rhythm and stories tent part of the 'Mile long street party'.

"We're celebrating the country that the UK is now. It's a culturally diverse country which has welcomed people from all across the globe. So this is a way of celebrating what Waltham Forest is like now and how we want it to continue being a welcoming place."

But will people be attracted to the party after this morning's soggy weather?

"I'm hoping the rain is going to clear and that there will be a rainbow," Helen said.