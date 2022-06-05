Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London

Claire Timms, Jennifer McKiernan and Jamie Moreland
All times stated are UK
Piece of cake, sir?
The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are attending a big Jubilee Lunch at The Oval cricket ground in south London on day four of what has been a busy time for the royal couple.
The pair had a late night partying at the palace and Prince Charles paid tribute to the Queen's life of service.
"I'm hoping the rain will clear"
Helen Taylor is putting up banners made by refugees and Walthamstow residents, which symbolise words and themes that matter to them.
"It's a way of people expressing themselves through fabric", she said.
Helen is from Stories & Supper, a project which helps refugees to tell their stories.
She's preparing the rhythm and stories tent part of the 'Mile long street party'.
"We're celebrating the country that the UK is now. It's a culturally diverse country which has welcomed people from all across the globe. So this is a way of celebrating what Waltham Forest is like now and how we want it to continue being a welcoming place."
But will people be attracted to the party after this morning's soggy weather?
"I'm hoping the rain is going to clear and that there will be a rainbow," Helen said.
Welcome to our Platinum Jubilee party coverage
Hello and welcome to our special London live page to mark the
Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Today is the final day of the four-day bank holiday celebrating the Queen's 70th year as monarch.
Stay with us throughout the afternoon as we bring you stories,
pictures and videos from across the capital as Londoners gather to celebrate
the Queen’s 70-year reign by holding street parties and Jubilee lunches.
And remember you can send us
your images of what you're up to, to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk and
we’ll publish as many as we can.
