Tube strike: Disruption as London Underground staff walk out

Transport bosses say the entire network will be affected by today's action and are urging people to consider working from home and only travel if necessary.

"We are expecting severe disruption which will continue into the morning of Tuesday 7 June too," Andy Lord, TfL's chief operating officer said.

He added: "I apologise to customers for this and understand they will be frustrated by this strike action but urge them not to take it out on those who are trying to help.

“We haven't proposed any changes to pensions, and nobody has or will lose their jobs because of the proposals we have set out."