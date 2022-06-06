Tube strike: Disruption as London Underground staff walk out

All Tube services are closed apart from the Jubilee and Northern lines which are running on part of the line:
Jubilee Line: Service operating between Finchley Road and Stanmore, approximately every five minutes with some stations closed. No service on the rest of the line.
Northern Line: Service operating between Edgware and Golders Green, East Finchley and High Barnet and between Finchley Central and Mill Hill East. Trains are running about every six to eight minutes with some stations closed.
People urged to work from home
Harry Low
BBC London News
Transport bosses say the entire network will be affected by today's action and are urging people to consider working from home and only travel if necessary.
"We are expecting severe disruption which will continue into the morning of Tuesday 7 June too," Andy Lord, TfL's chief operating officer said.
He added: "I apologise to customers for this and understand they will be frustrated by this strike action but urge them not to take it out on those who are trying to help.
“We haven't proposed any changes to pensions, and nobody has or will lose their jobs because of the proposals we have set out."
Union says strike is over jobs and pensions
Harry Low
BBC London News
Workers from the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union have called this strike because, it claims, "under current proposals, 600 jobs will be lost, working agreements will be torn up and the looming threat to pensions remains in place".
General Secretary Mick Lynch said: "Mayor Khan must choose either the take on the Tory government and demand a just funding deal for Londoners or attack loyal Tube workers who keep the capital moving day in day out."
Tube strike begins
Chirag Trivedi
BBC News
Good morning. After four days of celebration for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, commuters in London face a day of travel disruption due to a Tube strike.
We'll be bringing you the latest news, information and reaction throughout the day.
