London's transport network is severely limited today as Tube and bus workers hold separate strikes over pay and conditions.

The walkouts are the latest in a summer of labour market disputes as double-digit inflation eats into wages.

The strike by Tube workers is the fifth this year and the rising cost of living has led to a standoff between Transport for London (TfL), unions and the government.

Firms say rising costs and falling demand limit their room to negotiate, unions say their workers cannot afford to live, and the government is worried that big wage increases may fuel inflation.

Trade union RMT says the Underground strike is in response to a lack of assurances about jobs and pensions from TfL.

RMT chief Mick Lynch says Tube bosses are having "secret negotiations with the government about slashing jobs and undermining working conditions and pensions all in the name of removing subsidies".

TfL is itself in prolonged negotiations with the government after the expiration of an emergency state funding deal, in part necessitated by a post-pandemic fall in passengers.

It says the RMT is seeking assurances from TfL that "no organisation could meaningfully provide" and that nobody has or will lose their jobs because of the proposals it has set out.