Disruption as Tube and bus workers go on strike
Follow BBC Radio London Travel for the latest service updates | Tube strikes: How to win at London during a walkout
Edited by Nathan Williams
All times stated are UK
What have TfL and unions said?
London's transport network is severely limited today as Tube and bus workers hold separate strikes over pay and conditions.
The walkouts are the latest in a summer of labour market disputes as double-digit inflation eats into wages.
The strike by Tube workers is the fifth this year and the rising cost of living has led to a standoff between Transport for London (TfL), unions and the government.
Firms say rising costs and falling demand limit their room to negotiate, unions say their workers cannot afford to live, and the government is worried that big wage increases may fuel inflation.
Trade union RMT says the Underground strike is in response to a lack of assurances about jobs and pensions from TfL.
RMT chief Mick Lynch says Tube bosses are having "secret negotiations with the government about slashing jobs and undermining working conditions and pensions all in the name of removing subsidies".
TfL is itself in prolonged negotiations with the government after the expiration of an emergency state funding deal, in part necessitated by a post-pandemic fall in passengers.
It says the RMT is seeking assurances from TfL that "no organisation could meaningfully provide" and that nobody has or will lose their jobs because of the proposals it has set out.
Which services are affected?
It's not just London Underground services that are affected today as some Overground, rail and bus routes are also limited this morning,
Here's how things are looking in the capital:
London Underground: Severe disruption on all lines and little to no services throughout the day with no Night Tube
London Overground: Late start. No Night Overground
Elizabeth line: Normal service from 07:00 BST on central, east and west routes, with some disruption after 22:30
Trams: Reduced service
DLR: Services into Bank running between 07:00 and 18:30 with all other services running normally
Buses: Services affected in west and south west London and parts of Surrey with no Night Bus on impacted routes
National Rail: Very little service before 08:00
Not all passengers so supportive
Harry Low
Reporting from London's Victoria station
Not everybody clustered around the railway station is so supportive.
One man told me his views on the strikers are "unbroadcastable".
Wedding guest supports workers
Harry Low
Reporting from London's Victoria station
Eugene Lynch has a flight to Dublin catch at 09:45 from Gatwick Airport and had to take the bus to Victoria rather than a Tube.
The 39-year-old, who is heading to a wedding, said he Woke up two hours earlier.
He says: "We're very supportive of the workers who are trying to Get better pay and conditions. We understand the reasons for it."
Strikes catch out some passengers
Harry Low
Reporting from London's Victoria station
The shutters are pulled across at the Tube station, it's the same story at the railway station.
There's quite a lot of people clustered around the entrance, many of them sitting on their suitcases, clearly caught out by the fact that not only is this Tube strike in operation but the hangover from yesterday’s National Rail strike continues to have an impact.
There will be no train services from this station and many others before 08:00 this morning.
That means that passengers who are trying to get to places like Gatwick Airport, where you might travel from Victoria, and various places in Kent and Sussex, where Southeastern and Southern run their services from here, won't actually be able to do that for at least another hour and a half.
What's interesting about today's Tube strike is it's the first one that’s been called this year on a Friday – it's the fifth tube strike we’ve had in 2022 but the others have been on a Monday, a Thursday, and two on Tuesdays.
We found out last week from a report that only 13% of people who are office workers decide to come in on a Friday whereas in the middle of the week, that figure’s around 39%.
It remains to be seen if the impact of this one will be lesser than the four tube strikes already this year.
Passengers told to avoid travel today
Transport bosses have been telling passengers not to travel unless necessary.
"Customers are advised to avoid travelling on the Tube and only travel on the rest of the TfL network if essential," Transport for London (TfL)said in a statement.
National Rail services will not operate as normal until after 08:00.
First Friday walkout in 2022
This is the first 24-hour Tube strike to fall on a Friday this year.
Previous industrial action fell on Monday, Tuesday (twice) and Thursday.
Only 13%of workers travel to the office on a Friday, according to a recent survey.
That number is three times higher in the middle of the week so it’s possible the impact of this strike may not be as widespread as during previous action.
However, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the majority of people do not work from home.
Welcome
Good morning, and welcome to our live coverage of the transport strikes in London.
We're expecting to see serious disruption as Tube workers and bus drivers walk out.
People are being advised to avoid travelling throughout the day.
Stay with us for the latest.