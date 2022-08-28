Reuters Copyright: Reuters

As millions descend on west London, some local residents have decided to escape the capital and board up their homes ahead of Europe’s biggest street party.

Entire streets have been covered up with huge scaffold boards, corner shops have been asked to not sell glass bottles while streets across Notting Hill will be shut to become safety zones with residents needing IDs to access their homes.

Alex Beard, who lives in Colville Terrace but is going to Wales for the weekend, says: “It used to get a little bit crazy. Once you have lived here and done it a couple of times you [are not as bothered]."

In total, 39 sound systems and two live stages are expected to be placed between Kensal Rise, Ladbroke Grove, Notting Hill and Westbourne Park.

Kensington and Chelsea Council and Age UK have arranged for 40 elderly residents to go on a three-day trip to Eastbourne to help them avoid the noise of carnival.

The council’s lead member for culture Emma Will says she hopes these residents enjoy the sea air over the weekend.

“Carnival is a wonderful celebration and we’re so excited to welcome it back to our streets, but we equally respect that the sound systems and crowds are not for everyone,” she tells the Local Democracy Reporting Service.