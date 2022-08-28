Residents prepare for world's second biggest carnival
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
As millions descend on west London, some local residents have decided to escape the capital and board up their homes ahead of Europe’s biggest street party.
Entire streets have been covered up with huge scaffold boards, corner shops have been asked to not sell glass bottles while streets across Notting Hill will be shut to become safety zones with residents needing IDs to access their homes.
Alex Beard, who lives in Colville Terrace but is going to Wales for the weekend, says: “It used to get a little bit crazy. Once you have lived here and done it a couple of times you [are not as bothered]."
In total, 39 sound systems and two live stages are expected to be placed between Kensal Rise, Ladbroke Grove, Notting Hill and Westbourne Park.
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Kensington and Chelsea Council and Age UK have arranged for 40 elderly residents to go on a three-day trip to Eastbourne to help them avoid the noise of carnival.
The council’s lead member for culture Emma Will says she hopes these residents enjoy the sea air over the weekend.
“Carnival is a wonderful celebration and we’re so excited to welcome it back to our streets, but we equally respect that the sound systems and crowds are not for everyone,” she tells the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
What is the history of the Notting Hill Carnival?
London’s Notting Hill Carnival is a huge street festival that celebrates Caribbean heritage, arts and culture.
Trinidadian human rights activist Claudia Jones came up with the idea to create a special gathering in the area to unify the local community after a series of racially motivated attacks on West Indian residents in August 1958.
The event was held in St Pancras town hall the following January and the ‘Caribbean Carnival’, as it was called, was broadcast on the BBC.
This planted the seeds for the first outdoor event put on by local resident and social worker Rhaune Laslett on the streets of Notting Hill in 1966.
She sought to highlight and celebrate the diversity in her area by putting on a festival which was attended by many local Caribbean residents.
The event, held every August Bank Holiday weekend, has now been going for more than five decades and is second only to Brazil's Rio Carnival in size.
Live Reporting
Edited by Jeremy Gahagan
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
ReutersCopyright: Reuters ReutersCopyright: Reuters PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Read more about the festival’s history here.
Welcome to carnival
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the Notting Hill Carnival which returns to the streets of west London today for the first time since 2019.
Millions of people are expected to attend today’s carnival, the second biggest in the world and Europe’s largest street event.
The spectacle of music, dancing, food and drink returns after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic which saw the event run online only.
Roads within the Notting Hill area will be closed throughout today and Monday, while thousands of Met Police officers will be on duty to keep the public safe.
Stay with us as we bring you the latest from the festivities.