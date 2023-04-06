The Met Commissioner Mark Rowley has appealed to Londoners - and his own police officers and staff - to "stick with us". But he knows that's a tough ask.

Rooting out abusive or corrupt police is an ugly process: every officer who's sacked or convicted of crime generates new headlines, which can further damage trust.

The findings of the Casey review which found institutional discrimination in the force, while shocking, were also met with frustration and fatigue from some Londoners.

They hear those promises of change and say they've been here many times before.

And although the commissioner has accepted the failings identified by the report, his refusal to use the term "institutional" is still causing concern for some, who fear it's yet more defensiveness and denial.

Rowley says that improvements will come, over the weeks and months ahead.

Ultimately, Londoners will judge him on whether they feel safer in their communities, confident to report crime, and that police will take action.