The head of the Metropolitan Police admitted in an open letter last night that 161 of his officers have criminal convictions.
Of these:
76 are for serious traffic offences such as drink-driving
49 are for dishonesty or violence
eight committed the offences as police officers and are still with the force
Overall, the Met employs about 34,500 police officers.
Its commissioner, Mark Rowley, said he was considering banning anyone with convictions, other than the most minor, from the force.
Frustration and fatigue from Londoners
Sonja Jessup
BBC London home affairs correspondent
The Met Commissioner Mark Rowley has appealed to Londoners - and his own police officers and staff - to "stick with us". But he knows that's a tough ask.
Rooting out abusive or corrupt police is an ugly process: every officer who's sacked or convicted of crime generates new headlines, which can further damage trust.
The findings of the Casey review which found institutional discrimination in the force, while shocking, were also met with frustration and fatigue from some Londoners.
They hear those promises of change and say they've been here many times before.
And although the commissioner has accepted the failings identified by the report, his refusal to use the term "institutional" is still causing concern for some, who fear it's yet more defensiveness and denial.
Rowley says that improvements will come, over the weeks and months ahead.
Ultimately, Londoners will judge him on whether they feel safer in their communities, confident to report crime, and that police will take action.
Lots of agreement about relaxing rules to sack officers - Rowley
Met Police commissioner Mark Rowley repeats again and again that there are tens of thousands of good officers compared to the hundreds that may be deemed bad.
He says they're helping to root the bad ones out by being part of this work to review historic offences committed by officers.
The BBC's Mishal Husain asks whose job it is to help change the rules so people can be sacked more easily from the force, to which Rowley says it falls under Home Secretary Suella Braverman.
He says a consultation is being conducted by Braverman now, which he and other Met officials are feeding into.
"There's lots of shared agreement that this needs to move," he says, finishing his interview there.
I don't have final say on who is in my organisation - Rowley
Rowley's now being asked about his admission last night, as we reported earlier, that "hundreds" of police officers currently in the Met shouldn't be there.
He admits it's hard to sack police officers due to current regulations, and there have been cases of officers who were sacked but an independent lawyer has reinstated them.
"Not having clear provision to dismiss people who have failed a revetting process is crazy," he says, adding that people might be surprised to hear that "the commissioner doesn't have the final say in whose in his or her organisation."
Rowley says he's pleased that Home Secretary Suella Braverman and PM Rishi Sunak have been supportive of the new plans to vet and regulate the police, which he hopes will come into force as soon as possible.
Met Police too permissive on allowing criminals in force - Rowley
Asked whether he'd accept anyone being in his ranks who has a criminal record, Rowley says the current policy is "too permissive" and leaves "to much grounds for interpretation".
But in some cases, such as an historic caution for possessing cannabis, he says people could've changed in adulthood. But Rowley's pushed on convictions rather than cautions.
"The public would expect us to take a tough line," he tells Radio 4, but he adds this shouldn't be a totally binary line. He admits this is a hard task to refine, but says the new re-vetting system will help with that.
He says the force wants to make it "much more exceptional" that someone with a criminal record "is here" as opposed to the other way around.
Four in five cases against officers need to be reassessed
In an open letter published late last night, he said four in five of the original inquiries did not result in the correct action and should be reassessed.
Of 1,131 individuals reinvestigated:
246 will face no formal action because correct action was taken at the time
689 will undergo a new assessment to pursue new or missed lines of inquiry, including possibly talking again to victims and witnesses
196 face formal risk management measures and potentially a review to determine if they should remain in the force
He clarifies this morning that it's not necessarily right that four out of five cases "didn't have the right action" - but admits four out of five need "more work".
Why haven't officers been investigated properly, Rowley asked
Rowley's asked why the majority of historic cases involving officers accused of domestic and sexual violence haven't been dealt with properly.
He says it's important for police not to be drawn into whether the only test is whether an offence "reaches the criminal standard".
If, he says, an offence hasn't reached the threshold of being considered as domestic violence - "that doesn't mean we should assume" there isn't something further in that person's "file" that could lead to concerns.
"Too often we haven't done that," he says, using disgraced officer David Carrick as an example.
New re-vetting system will root out officers - Rowley
Met Police commissioner Mark Rowley is up on the Today programme now.
He says the Met is committed to doing what it's said it will - to look back at historic cases where officers have been accused of wrongdoing and may not have been given the proper punishment.
He says the force is building a new "re-vetting" system, to deal with issues there. There hasn't been enough clarity in this area, he says.
He also admits that just a minority of cases, where officers were accused of domestic abuse and sexual violence, were dealt with properly.
Half of women totally distrust Met Police - poll
Almost three in four Londoners feel Met officers treat some parts of society differently, a poll commissioned by BBC London has found.
Of the 1,000 people surveyed, almost half of female respondents said they "totally distrusted" the force.
It follows a series of extremely damaging scandals for the Met, including the murder of Sarah Everard by Met Police officer Wayne Couzens and the jailing of serial rapist and disgraced officer David Carrick.
Met Commissioner Mark Rowley, who began the job in September, has said he's "confident" the force can be reformed. He's due to speak on the Today programme shortly - we'll bring you the key lines.
Officers moved from serious crime to clean up Met Police
Judith Burns and June Kelly
BBC News
Dozens of serving Met Police officers have been moved away serious crime and terrorism units to work in the force's professional standards team, the head of the service has said.
Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley there were hundreds of officers in the force "who shouldn't be here" - and that the "tens of thousands of good men and women here are as embarrassed and angered by that as anybody, and they're helping us sort them out".
Sir Mark said about 90 officers had now been moved to the force's Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS), adding it was the first step in "the biggest drive on professional standards in the Metropolitan Police in 50 years".
Welcome
Dulcie Lee
Live reporter
It's a big morning for the Metropolitan Police, in particular for its commissioner Sir Mark Rowley.
He's due to be grilled on BBC Radio 4's Today and BBC Radio London's Eddie Nestor, amid growing concerns over distrust in the capital's force.
Rowley announced late last night that dozens of his officers had been moved from tackling serious and organised crime to investigate wrongdoing in the force.
It comes weeks after a scathing review of the Met concluded it was institutionally racist, homophobic and misogynist.
It's me and Sam Hancock bringing you all the key details this morning, stick with us.
76 are for serious traffic offences such as drink-driving
49 are for dishonesty or violence
eight committed the offences as police officers and are still with the force
246 will face no formal action because correct action was taken at the time
689 will undergo a new assessment to pursue new or missed lines of inquiry, including possibly talking again to victims and witnesses
196 face formal risk management measures and potentially a review to determine if they should remain in the force
