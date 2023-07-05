Thank you for joining us as we visit\nKing’s College Hospital in south London as the NHS marks 75 years since it\nbegan. Over the next few hours we’ll be hearing from the staff who\nwork at one of the UK’s busiest trusts, as well as the patients who they treat.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
Welcome to our live coverage
Thank you for joining us as we visit King’s College Hospital in south London as the NHS marks 75 years since it began.
Over the next few hours we’ll be hearing from the staff who work at one of the UK’s busiest trusts, as well as the patients who they treat.