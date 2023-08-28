Notting Hill Carnival revellers gather for London street party

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Notting Hill Carnival has returned to west London this August bank holiday and runs from Saturday 26 August to Monday 28 August.

The carnival is in its 55th year, is one of the longest running street parties in the world and the largest street party in Europe.

It's all about celebrating Caribbean heritage, arts and culture - including music, food and dancing.

More than two million people, including thousands of tourists, attend each year to follow the three-mile parade.

Expect an amazing parade showcasing the best of mas dancing , soca, calypso, steel bands and sound systems.