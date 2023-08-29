Sadiq Khan tells BBC Breakfast that in inner London – which was covered by the Ulez scheme before today – 97% of vehicles “seen driving on an average day” are already compliant and therefore won't be charged.

In outer London, where the scheme has been expanded to, that figure is 90%, Khan says.

He also urges people to check if they can use the scrappage scheme.

In the whole of London, the RAC used a freedom of information request to establish that as of February, 691,559 licensed cars in the whole of London failed to meet standards. And if you include other vehicles such as vans and lorries the number increases to 851,065.