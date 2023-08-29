Sadiq Khan tells BBC Breakfast that in inner London – which was covered by the Ulez
scheme before today – 97% of vehicles “seen driving on an average day”
are already compliant and therefore won't be charged.
In outer London, where the scheme has been expanded to, that figure is 90%, Khan
says.
He also urges people to check if they can use the scrappage scheme.
In the whole of London, the RAC used a freedom of information request to establish that as of February, 691,559 licensed cars in the whole of London failed to meet standards. And if you include other vehicles such as vans and lorries the number increases to 851,065.
Why Ulez is so controversial
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
As we've already seen this morning, there are some pretty strong opinions about the expansion of Ulez.
While some support the health and environmental benefits brought with cleaner air, others including residents, businesses and politicians say the
financial impact during a cost-of-living squeeze outweighs the benefits of the
scheme.
Some Londoners say a scrappage scheme won't help them enough, and the cost of
second-hand Ulez-compliant cars has also risen.
There have also been public protests against Ulez and five Conservative-run
councils launched legal action over
today's London-wide expansion. Even Labour leader Keir Starmer urged caution after the policy was blamed for the party narrowly losing a by-election in Uxbridge.
But with the legal challenge dismissed by the High Court,
London’s mayor Sadiq Khan was given the green light to proceed with the expansion
today.
This is about cleaner air, not making money - Khan
London
Mayor Sadiq Khan responds to Transport Secretary Mark Harper's comments, saying he made “a couple of factual errors” in his comments on BBC Breakfast moments beforehand.
Khan says if
the scheme was simply about raising money – as some critics have claimed – he would
have expanded the zone “without proper consultation and a proper scrappage scheme”.
He says the government has supported clean air zones in other parts of the UK, including Bristol, Birmingham and Bath.
“This is
about making our air cleaner,” he says, accusing the government of seeking to
make “party political gains out of a public health policy”.
Ulez decision was difficult but vital - Khan
London Mayor Sadiq Khan says the decision to expand Ulez across all of London was "difficult" but "vital".
He tells BBC Breakfast five million more Londoners will be breathing cleaner air this morning as a result of the move.
Khan acknowledges the difficulties people are facing due to the cost-of-living crisis, but says everyone in London with a non-compliant vehicle has access to support via the scrappage scheme.
We don't support Ulez expansion - transport secretary
Transport Secretary Mark Harper says he does not back the expansion of Ulez, emphasising that it's a decision by Labour’s London Mayor Sadiq Khan.
He tells BBC
Breakfast that no central government money can be used for the expansion, and
it must come from the mayor’s own budget.
Delays on TfL's Ulez checker
It looks like many people have been checking whether their vehicle is Ulez compliant this morning.
A few moments ago, we went to check on TfL's website to check our vehicles, but were told there were delays of up to four minutes to access the page.
Luckily for you, our previous post will give you a pretty good indication of if your vehicle is compliant.
Is your car Ulez compliant? Here's how to find out
Whether or not your vehicle can
be driven in Greater London without paying the Ulez fee more or less depends on
its year of manufacture. But, this isn't based on some arbitrary year – it's to do with EU standards.
Broadly, these are the vehicles you can drive in London
without paying the Ulez fee:
Diesel cars and vans: 2015 models
and newer (Euro 6)
Petrol cars and vans: 2006 models
or newer (Euro 4)
You can check your vehicle on Transport for London's website here.
What's Ulez again?
Ulez - pronounced Yoo-lez or
Oo-lez, take your pick - is the Ultra Low Emission Zone, an area in London in
which drivers of the most polluting vehicles must pay £12.50 a day to use their
vehicles.
Boris Johnson introduced the scheme - aimed at
cutting air pollution in the capital - when he was the mayor of London.
It first came into effect in
April 2019 - by this time, Labour's Sadiq Khan had been elected mayor.
Initially, the scheme covered the
same area as the Congestion Zone (just the very centre of the city), before
widening out to the north and south circular roads in 2021. Today, as you'll see from the map below, it is being
expanded across all of Greater London.
Five Conservative-led councils
tried to stop the expansion with a legal challenge, but the High Court
ruled in favour of Khan and the expansion of the scheme was given the go-ahead.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Find out more about Ulez here - and check if you car passes muster here.
Clean air scheme Ulez expands across whole of London
Dulcie Lee
Live reporter
London's Ultra Low Emission Zone, Ulez, has now expanded to cover all of Greater London, with owners of the most polluting cars now facing a £12.50 daily charge to drive in the capital.
The scheme had previously been limited just to central areas of the city.
It hit national headlines earlier this summer, after anger over the plan by some residents was interpreted as a key factor in the Conservatives narrowly holding onto Boris Johnson’s old constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip in a by-election.
Clean air campaigners support the expansion, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan has staunchly defended his decision. But it’s safe to say support from Labour’s leadership has been lukewarm at best in the wake of the defeat.
Stick with us and we’ll take a look under the bonnet (ahem) of how Ulez works, what it aims to achieve, and analyse the political implications of expansion.
Live Reporting
Edited by Dulcie Lee
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
- Diesel cars and vans: 2015 models
and newer (Euro 6)
- Petrol cars and vans: 2006 models
or newer (Euro 4)
-
For motorbikes, it's
2007 and up (Euro 3)
- Buses, coaches and
lorries are a little different – they're beholden to the Low Emission Zone standards
and must comply with Euro VI.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Vast majority of cars won't face charge - Khan
Sadiq Khan tells BBC Breakfast that in inner London – which was covered by the Ulez scheme before today – 97% of vehicles “seen driving on an average day” are already compliant and therefore won't be charged.
In outer London, where the scheme has been expanded to, that figure is 90%, Khan says.
He also urges people to check if they can use the scrappage scheme.
In the whole of London, the RAC used a freedom of information request to establish that as of February, 691,559 licensed cars in the whole of London failed to meet standards. And if you include other vehicles such as vans and lorries the number increases to 851,065.
Why Ulez is so controversial
As we've already seen this morning, there are some pretty strong opinions about the expansion of Ulez.
While some support the health and environmental benefits brought with cleaner air, others including residents, businesses and politicians say the financial impact during a cost-of-living squeeze outweighs the benefits of the scheme.
Some Londoners say a scrappage scheme won't help them enough, and the cost of second-hand Ulez-compliant cars has also risen.
There have also been public protests against Ulez and five Conservative-run councils launched legal action over today's London-wide expansion. Even Labour leader Keir Starmer urged caution after the policy was blamed for the party narrowly losing a by-election in Uxbridge.
But with the legal challenge dismissed by the High Court, London’s mayor Sadiq Khan was given the green light to proceed with the expansion today.
This is about cleaner air, not making money - Khan
London Mayor Sadiq Khan responds to Transport Secretary Mark Harper's comments, saying he made “a couple of factual errors” in his comments on BBC Breakfast moments beforehand.
Khan says if the scheme was simply about raising money – as some critics have claimed – he would have expanded the zone “without proper consultation and a proper scrappage scheme”.
He says the government has supported clean air zones in other parts of the UK, including Bristol, Birmingham and Bath.
“This is about making our air cleaner,” he says, accusing the government of seeking to make “party political gains out of a public health policy”.
Ulez decision was difficult but vital - Khan
London Mayor Sadiq Khan says the decision to expand Ulez across all of London was "difficult" but "vital".
He tells BBC Breakfast five million more Londoners will be breathing cleaner air this morning as a result of the move.
Khan acknowledges the difficulties people are facing due to the cost-of-living crisis, but says everyone in London with a non-compliant vehicle has access to support via the scrappage scheme.
We don't support Ulez expansion - transport secretary
Transport Secretary Mark Harper says he does not back the expansion of Ulez, emphasising that it's a decision by Labour’s London Mayor Sadiq Khan.
He tells BBC Breakfast that no central government money can be used for the expansion, and it must come from the mayor’s own budget.
Delays on TfL's Ulez checker
It looks like many people have been checking whether their vehicle is Ulez compliant this morning.
A few moments ago, we went to check on TfL's website to check our vehicles, but were told there were delays of up to four minutes to access the page.
Luckily for you, our previous post will give you a pretty good indication of if your vehicle is compliant.
Is your car Ulez compliant? Here's how to find out
Whether or not your vehicle can be driven in Greater London without paying the Ulez fee more or less depends on its year of manufacture. But, this isn't based on some arbitrary year – it's to do with EU standards.
Broadly, these are the vehicles you can drive in London without paying the Ulez fee:
You can check your vehicle on Transport for London's website here.
What's Ulez again?
Ulez - pronounced Yoo-lez or Oo-lez, take your pick - is the Ultra Low Emission Zone, an area in London in which drivers of the most polluting vehicles must pay £12.50 a day to use their vehicles.
Boris Johnson introduced the scheme - aimed at cutting air pollution in the capital - when he was the mayor of London.
It first came into effect in April 2019 - by this time, Labour's Sadiq Khan had been elected mayor.
Initially, the scheme covered the same area as the Congestion Zone (just the very centre of the city), before widening out to the north and south circular roads in 2021. Today, as you'll see from the map below, it is being expanded across all of Greater London.
Five Conservative-led councils tried to stop the expansion with a legal challenge, but the High Court ruled in favour of Khan and the expansion of the scheme was given the go-ahead.
Find out more about Ulez here - and check if you car passes muster here.
Clean air scheme Ulez expands across whole of London
Dulcie Lee
Live reporter
London's Ultra Low Emission Zone, Ulez, has now expanded to cover all of Greater London, with owners of the most polluting cars now facing a £12.50 daily charge to drive in the capital.
The scheme had previously been limited just to central areas of the city.
It hit national headlines earlier this summer, after anger over the plan by some residents was interpreted as a key factor in the Conservatives narrowly holding onto Boris Johnson’s old constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip in a by-election.
Clean air campaigners support the expansion, and London Mayor Sadiq Khan has staunchly defended his decision. But it’s safe to say support from Labour’s leadership has been lukewarm at best in the wake of the defeat.
Stick with us and we’ll take a look under the bonnet (ahem) of how Ulez works, what it aims to achieve, and analyse the political implications of expansion.