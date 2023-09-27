Croydon stabbing is every parent's worst nightmare - police

Girl's school 'deeply shocked' by 'senseless and tragic death'
As we mentioned earlier, the 15-year-old girl was a pupil at the Old Palace of John Whitgift School, in Croydon.
The selective, independent school said in a statement: "We
are deeply shocked by the senseless and tragic death of our much-loved and
valued friend and pupil.
"It will take some time for the Old Palace community to
come to terms with this terrible news, and we will offer support to our pupils
as we try to do so.
"Above all, we send our love and deepest sympathies to
the girl's family."
Knife deaths in Croydon happening far too often, parents say
Some more reaction now to news of a 15-year-old girl being stabbed to death in Croydon today on her way to school.
Local residents have told the BBC knife deaths in the area are happening "far too often".
Watch the video below.
We will support young people, says mayor
Croydon's executive mayor Jason Perry says everyone feels "personally devestated" by the girl's death.
Perry adds the council will do "everything we can" to support the community, particularly the area's young people.
And with that, the press conference comes to a close.
Death also hard for emergency service workers, MP says
Croydon Central MP Sarah Jones, speaking next, thanks emergency service workers for trying their best to save the girl's life.
Today is hard for them too, she tells reporters.
Jones adds that she is "so sorry" to the victim's family for what has happened, and she "cannot imagine" what they are going through.
She then tells residents to take the time they need to grieve - and urges potential witnesses or people with knowledge of the incident to make themselves known to the police.
Community chief 'devastated' by teen's death
Next local community chair Donna Murray Turner speaks briefly to say she is "devastated" another life has been taken.
She says everyone stands with the family as they grieve.
Victim cannot be named, policeman says
The victim cannot be named at the moment, Brittain adds, saying many questions about what has happened today are still unanswered.
He says specialist detectives and teams of officers will be working to find answers.
Suspect known to the victim, Brittain says
The police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.
Ch Supt Andy Brittain says the suspect is known to the victim.
Suspect arrested within 75 minutes of incident
Brittain says the victim's family has been informed and officers' thoughts are with them at "what must be a difficult time".
He says that within 75 minutes of the incident a boy was arrested and remains in custody.
'Every parent's worst nightmare'
The Met's Ch Supt Andy Brittain says officers arrived at the scene of the stabbing within two minutes of a call being made to emergency services at 08:30 this morning.
He confirms a 15-year-old girl died at the scene
"This is every parent's worst nightmare," he adds.
"Officers are devastated."
Police statement starting
The police statement has just begun.

What do we know so far?
If you’re just joining us, let’s bring you up to speed with
what we know so far:
A
15-year-old girl has died after being stabbed in Croydon, south London. She was a pupil at Old Palace of John Whitgift School, an independent school
The attack took place at Wellesley Road at about 08:30 BST on Wednesday
A teenage boy, believed to be known to the victim, was arrested shortly after the girl died at 09:21 BST, and a murder inquiry has begun
One eyewitness described seeing a bus driver and a woman trying to resuscitate the girl on the pavement
Police statement due after girl, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
We're expecting to hear from police in the next few minutes after a 15-year-old girl was stabbed to death in Croydon, south London, earlier today.
A teenage boy, believed to be known to the victim, was arrested shortly after the girl died at 09:21 BST, and a murder inquiry has begun.
Chief Superintendent Andy Brittain, local policing commander for south London, will make an on-camera statement at the scene of the murder in Wellesley Road in Croydon. You can watch it live at the top of this page.
The police statement is due to be given at 14:00 BST. Stay with us for the latest updates.
-
A
15-year-old girl has died after being stabbed in Croydon, south London. She was a pupil at Old Palace of John Whitgift School, an independent school
-
The attack took place at Wellesley Road at about 08:30 BST on Wednesday
-
A teenage boy, believed to be known to the victim, was arrested shortly after the girl died at 09:21 BST, and a murder inquiry has begun
-
One eyewitness described seeing a bus driver and a woman trying to resuscitate the girl on the pavement
Watch the video below.
