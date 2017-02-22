BBC Local Live: Greater Manchester
- Manchester man identified as IS suicide bomber in Iraq
- Man who racially abused US veteran on Manchester tram given suspended sentence
- Thousands call for resignation of Bolton Council leader
- Updates on Wednesday 22 February
Live updates from Greater Manchester and east Cheshire have finished for the day, but we'll be back from 08:00 on Thursday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel from across the region.
Weather: Rain and strong winds
It will be rainy overnight ahead of strong winds in the morning with the expected arrival Storm Doris.
The Premier League Show: Mata reveals a desire to present Match of the Day
Manchester United's Juan Mata tells Gary Lineker he would love to take over as the presenter of Match of the Day when he retires from playing football.
Manchester racist tram attack: Aaron Cauchi given suspended jail term
A man who admitted racially abusing a US Army veteran on a tram and abusing two other men has been given a suspended prison sentence.
When Juan Jasso challenged the trio's use of foul language, he was verbally attacked and had beer thrown at him. The incident on 28 June was filmed.
Aaron Cauchi, 19, of Little Hulton, Salford was sentenced to 16 weeks in jail, suspended for two years.
He was also banned from Manchester's Metrolink tram network for two years.
Ryan Giggs: 'Too many foreign managers in British football'
Ryan Giggs believes there are too many foreign coaches and managers in the Premier League, with British talent not being given a chance.
The former Manchester United and Wales winger insists the number of foreign bosses is stifling homegrown managers' opportunities to progress.
Giggs, 43, was caretaker boss for four games at United after David Moyes' sacking in 2014.
"I don't think there's enough [British managers] at the moment," he said, adding:
Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, at J18 for M62 affecting J14 for M61.
M60 Greater Manchester - Lane blocked and queuing traffic on M60 clockwise at J18, M62 (Simister Island), because of a broken down car. Approach with care. On the roundabout. Congestion to J14, M61 (East Lancs Road).
British IS bomber was 'peaceful and gentle' before Guantanamo Bay
The family of an IS fighter from Manchester who carried out a suicide attack in Iraq said he was "peaceful and gentle" before he was sent to Guantanamo Bay and disputed he received £1m in compensation from the British government.
Jamal al-Harith, 50, who blew himself up at an Iraqi army base in Mosul this week was originally known as Ronald Fiddler.
The family said in a statement "the Jamal they knew up until 2001" when he was taken to Guantanamo Bay would not have become involved with a "despicable" organisation such as the so-called Islamic State.
The family who last heard from him in 2014 said he was "utterly changed by the physical and mental cruelty and the inhuman treatment he endured for two years at Guantanamo Bay".
The family added the £1m compensation was a "group settlement including costs for four innocent people" including al-Harith freed from Guantanamo Bay in 2004.
J.K.Rowling confirms Manchester was the birthplace of Quidditch
Manchester Evening News
The magical sport of Quidditch was invented in Manchester, author J.K. Rowling has confirmed.
Travel: Delays on M62 Greater Manchester eastbound
There is very slow traffic on the M62 junction 19 eastbound between Heywood and Rochdale.
There are also delays on the A34 Anson Road and Dickenson Road in Rusholme which is affecting Stockport Road and Stanley Grove.
Who would make Blossoms' fantasy football band?
Ahead of tonight's ceremony, Stockport's Brit Award nominees Blossoms have picked which footballers they'd like to see in their fantasy football band.
Cricket: Hameed withdraws from MCC squad to have sinus operation
England and Lancashire batsman Haseeb Hameed has withdrawn from the MCC squad to take on Middlesex in Abu Dhabi next month to have a sinus operation.
He said it was "disappointing... but having the operation in early March, I will be fit for the start of the season with Lancashire".
Latest headlines for Greater Manchester and east Cheshire
Schoolgirl 'told Oldham footballer she was 14'
A schoolgirl told former Oldham Athletic footballer accused of sexually abusing and grooming her that she was 14 years old, a court has heard.
Midfielder Jack Tuohy, 20, denies five sexual offences against a child in 2015.
The girl told Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court she "told a little lie" about her age on Facebook which resulted in her being listed as 17.
But she remembered telling Mr Tuohy on Snapchat she was 14, the jury heard.
Storm Doris arrives from the west
Wind and heavy rain on the way.
Skate park funded by 'landfill tax' opens
Severe disruption: M62 Greater Manchester eastbound
M62 Greater Manchester eastbound severe disruption, at J12 for M60 affecting J11 for A574.
M62 Greater Manchester - Stop-start traffic on M62 eastbound at J12, M60 (Eccles Interchange), because of earlier broken down lorry and car. All lanes have been re-opened. Congestion to J11, A574 (Birchwood).
Would a move to China work for Rooney?
Richard Conway
Sports news correspondent
Richard Conway asks whether a move to China would suit Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney, his family and the Chinese government.Read more
British IS bomber 'didn't deserve compensation'
A British IS fighter, from Manchester, who carried out a suicide attack in Iraq should never have received a penny in compensation, a former independent reviewer of UK terrorism legislation has said.
Jamal al-Harith reportedly received £1m from the British government after being freed from Guantanamo Bay in 2004.
Lord Carlile said the payment was wrong as al-Harith was "plainly a terrorist".
Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has defended his government's decision to free him from Guantanamo.
Al-Harith, who was 50, was originally known as Ronald Fiddler.
The rugby team using ballet in training
Wigan Warriors' youth team have started taking weekly ballet classes.
It's to help improve the rugby league players' strength and posture and reduce injury to their ankles and knees.
The team say they're enjoying it and they've noticed a difference.
Their ballet teacher hopes more professional teams in the UK will take up ballet.