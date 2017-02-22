BBC Local Live: Greater Manchester

A man who admitted racially abusing a US Army veteran on a tram and abusing two other men has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Three admit charges after US veteran abused on tram

When Juan Jasso challenged the trio's use of foul language, he was verbally attacked and had beer thrown at him. The incident on 28 June was filmed.

Aaron Cauchi, 19, of Little Hulton, Salford was sentenced to 16 weeks in jail, suspended for two years.

He was also banned from Manchester's Metrolink tram network for two years.