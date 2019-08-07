BBC Local Live: North West of England

Two men were injured in separate "unprovoked and cowardly" attacks involving a metal bar in Manchester, with one of the victims later suffering a heart attack.

David Dixon/Geograph Copyright: David Dixon/Geograph

A man and two women are thought to have pounced on the men in Didsbury on 13 October.

At about 22:50 a 23-year-old man was left shaken after he was threatened with the bar and kicked on to the tramline at Didsbury Village Metrolink station (pictured).

Shortly afterwards a 66-year-old man was beaten over the head as he walked home along Beaver Road.

He was taken to hospital with head injuries and suffered a heart attack. He is now recovering at home.

Greater Manchester Police described the attackers as white and aged in their teens, and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Det Con Phil Whiting said: “These were both unprovoked and cowardly attacks which could have easily ended with the loss of life.

“One of the victims had a heart attack brought on by the assault. Luckily he’s now recovering at home but the effects of this are going to stay with him for the rest of his life."