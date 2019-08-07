BBC Local Live: North West of England

Called #BeMoreMartin, the fundraising event staged by the Hope Theatre Company will pay tribute to Martyn, who was known as a Coronation Street superfan and social media personality before he was killed in the blast, aged 29.
Memories of Martyn will be shared as well as a guest appearance from a Corrie star.
Performances take place at 19:30 on 22 and 23 October at Hope Mill Theatre in Ancoats.
Profits will be donated to Beacon Counselling, Beechwood Cancer Care Centre and Kidscan.
HMP Liverpool inmate tried to strangle prison officer
Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 Liverpool
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says his team are starting to feel at home at Wembley after their emphatic 4-1 victory over Liverpool.Read more
Manchester City 3-0 Burnley
Sergio Aguero equals Manchester City's goalscoring record as they beat Burnley to go five points clear at the top of the Premier League.Read more
Huddersfield Town 2-1 Manchester United
Huddersfield Town end Manchester United's unbeaten start to the season as Jose Mourinho's side fall five points behind league leaders Manchester City.Read more
Weather: Wet and windy night in store
BBC Weather
Wet and windy weather is expected to make its way across all parts of the region, with blustery showers.
It will become windy everywhere by dawn. Highs of 13C.
More from BBC Weather.
Man suffers heart attack after metal bar attack
Two men were injured in separate "unprovoked and cowardly" attacks involving a metal bar in Manchester, with one of the victims later suffering a heart attack.
A man and two women are thought to have pounced on the men in Didsbury on 13 October.
At about 22:50 a 23-year-old man was left shaken after he was threatened with the bar and kicked on to the tramline at Didsbury Village Metrolink station (pictured).
Shortly afterwards a 66-year-old man was beaten over the head as he walked home along Beaver Road.
He was taken to hospital with head injuries and suffered a heart attack. He is now recovering at home.
Greater Manchester Police described the attackers as white and aged in their teens, and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
Det Con Phil Whiting said: “These were both unprovoked and cowardly attacks which could have easily ended with the loss of life.
“One of the victims had a heart attack brought on by the assault. Luckily he’s now recovering at home but the effects of this are going to stay with him for the rest of his life."
Severe accident: A662 Greater Manchester both ways
A662 Greater Manchester both ways severe accident, at Manor Road.
A662 Greater Manchester - A662 Manchester Road in Droylsden closed and slow traffic in both directions at the Manor Road junction, because of an accident.
'Cured' epilepsy MP in drug probe call
An MP who claims to have been cured of epilepsy by a medication which causes birth defects in children has joined calls for an inquiry into the drug.
About 20,000 children in the UK have been left with disabilities caused by sodium valproate since the 1970s.
James Frith, MP for Bury North, said he took the drug for many years but was "stunned" to learn that health warnings to pregnant women had been withheld.
The medicines regulator said warnings of any health risks had been updated.
HMP Liverpool inmate tried to strangle prison officer
An inmate who tried to strangle a prison officer with strips of bed linen in an "appalling attack" has been jailed.
Martin Marland was believed to be under the influence of the drug Spice when he set upon the male staff member at HMP Liverpool in March last year.
The 26-year-old admitted attempting to choke, strangle or suffocate a prison officer at Preston Crown Court.
He was sentenced to 11 years and eight months on Thursday.
Weekend Metrolink disruption
Two teenagers arrested over Manchester knife attack
Two teenagers have been arrested after a knife attack which left a 15-year-old boy in a life-threatening condition.
Kyron Webb was found unconscious on Worsley Avenue in Moston, Manchester on Tuesday evening with serious injuries after the attack, described by police as "horrific".
He remains critically ill in hospital.
An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, Greater Manchester Police said.
Football: Ex-Man Utd ace wanted job as Oldham boss
BBC Sport
Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes says he was interested in the Oldham Athletic manager's job prior to Richie Wellens' appointment.
The 42-year-old was linked with the managerial role at the League One club, but Wellens was given the job after a successful spell as caretaker boss.
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, at J20 for A50.
M6 Cheshire - M6 entry slip road partially blocked and slow traffic southbound at J20, A50 (Lymm Interchange), because of a shed load.
'Pedal for Pudsey' fundraiser revealed for Children in Need
Graham Liver
Presenter, BBC Radio Lancashire
This year's fundraiser for Children in Need has been announced from BBC Radio Lancashire and it's a "Pedal for Pudsey" challenge.
Breakfast presenter Graham Liver is teaming up with radio colleague John Gillmore to pedal the specially adapted Pudsey Mobile across parts of Lancashire, raising money for the charity.
Last year Graham pulled a bed from Pudsey in West Yorkshire to Bare in Morecambe, and in 2014 Gilly achieved a Guinness World Record for the most radio interviews conducted in 24 hours.
The events this year begin on 10 November and will continue until the main Children in Need event on 17 November.
Crime figures reveal more than 1,300 Greater Manchester Police officers assaulted
Man charged over drone drugs delivery to prison
A man has been charged after a drone was spotted allegedly trying to deliver a bag of phones, tobacco and drugs to a prison.
Staff at HMP Liverpool called police regarding the alleged incident yesterday.
A 44-year-old Anfield man is due to appear before Liverpool magistrates later.
He is charged with with attempting to convey Class A and B drugs into a prison and possession of with intent to supply.
BreakingEverton charged over fans' conduct in Lyon game
UEFA have charged Everton regarding the conduct of the club's supporters towards players during last night's fiery clash against French team Lyon.
Everton earlier confirmed the club had banned a child-carrying supporter who was involved in a confrontation with a Lyon player.
The case will be dealt with on 16 November.