BBC Local Live: North West of England

Wigan Athletic 1-0 Manchester City
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport
Luke Reddy
BBC Sport
Wigan Athletic end Manchester City's hopes of a Quadruple as Will Grigg's goal secures a famous FA Cup win.Read more
Holders Man City into FA Cup quarters
Holders Manchester City need extra time to beat Birmingham City and reach the Women's FA Cup quarter-finals.Read more
Blackpool 1-1 Peterborough United
Blackpool's wait for a first home win since October goes on as they are held to a draw by Peterborough at Bloomfield Road.Read more
Severe accident: M6 Cheshire southbound
M6 Cheshire southbound severe accident, between J19 for A556 and J18 for A54 Middlewich.
M6 Cheshire - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M6 southbound between J19, A556 (Knutsford) and J18, A54 (Middlewich), because of an accident.
Severe accident: M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise severe accident, at J10 for B5214.
M60 Greater Manchester - M60 in Trafford lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic anticlockwise at J10, B5214 (Trafford Centre), because of an accident.
Vulnerable woman rescued from beach
A young woman who became stuck in mud on Fleetwood beach is rescued from the rising tide.Read more
Mourinho urges Scots to call McTominay
New Scotland boss Alex McLeish should call up midfielder Scott McTominay before England do, according to Manchester United's Jose Mourinho.Read more
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound
M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J19 for A556 and J18 for A54 Middlewich.
M6 Cheshire - Very slow traffic on M6 southbound between J19, A556 (Knutsford) and J18, A54 (Middlewich), because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened.
Missing man found dead on building site
Karl Englemark, 30, was reported missing four days before his body was discovered.Read more
The 16-year-old who could face Spurs
Neil Johnston
BBC Sport
Neil Johnston
BBC Sport
Rochdale's squad for the FA Cup match with Spurs is likely to feature a deputy head boy who is preparing for his GCSEs.Read more
Severe disruption: A56 Cheshire eastbound
A56 Cheshire eastbound severe disruption, at Wood Lane.
A56 Cheshire - A56 Chester Road in Runcorn blocked eastbound at the Wood Lane junction, because of an overturned van. Traffic is coping well.
Severe disruption: A62 Greater Manchester both ways
A62 Greater Manchester both ways severe disruption, between Ash Street and Aldred Street.
A62 Greater Manchester - A62 Oldham Road in Failsworth closed in both directions between the Ash Street junction and the Aldred Street junction, because of a police incident.
Severe disruption: M56 Cheshire westbound
M56 Cheshire westbound severe disruption, at J7 for A556.
M56 Cheshire - M56 lane blocked on exit slip road and slow traffic westbound at J7, A556 (Bowdon), because of a broken down vehicle.
Rosler sacked as Fleetwood head coach
Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler is sacked after seven straight defeats in all competitions.Read more
Barnet 1-1 Accrington Stanley
Billy Kee's second-half penalty earns high-flying Accrington a point from a 1-1 draw at Barnet.Read more
Swindon Town 3-2 Port Vale
Substitute Paul Mullin scores a late winner for promotion-chasing Swindon as they edge past Port Vale at the County Ground.Read more
Doncaster Rovers 3-0 Fleetwood Town
Tom Anderson scores twice as Doncaster Rovers ease to victory over League One strugglers Fleetwood Town.Read more
Morecambe 1-1 Forest Green Rovers
A last-gasp goal from Gregg Wylde earns Morecambe a share of the spoils against Forest Green in League Two.Read more
Tranmere Rovers 1-0 Bromley
Tranmere Rovers move second in the National League as Connor Jennings' goal downs Bromley at Prenton Park.Read more