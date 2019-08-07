Beetham Tower, Lovell Telescope, Liver Bird, Blackpool Tower

BBC Local Live: North West of England

All times stated are UK

  2. Good morning: Join us for today's live coverage

    Welcome to North West Local Live.

    We're here until 18:00 with all the latest news, sport, travel and weather from across the region.

  5. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M6 Cheshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Cheshire southbound severe accident, between J19 for A556 and J18 for A54 Middlewich.

    M6 Cheshire - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M6 southbound between J19, A556 (Knutsford) and J18, A54 (Middlewich), because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  6. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise

    BBC News Travel

    M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise severe accident, at J10 for B5214.

    M60 Greater Manchester - M60 in Trafford lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic anticlockwise at J10, B5214 (Trafford Centre), because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  9. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J19 for A556 and J18 for A54 Middlewich.

    M6 Cheshire - Very slow traffic on M6 southbound between J19, A556 (Knutsford) and J18, A54 (Middlewich), because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  12. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A56 Cheshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    A56 Cheshire eastbound severe disruption, at Wood Lane.

    A56 Cheshire - A56 Chester Road in Runcorn blocked eastbound at the Wood Lane junction, because of an overturned van. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  13. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A62 Greater Manchester both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A62 Greater Manchester both ways severe disruption, between Ash Street and Aldred Street.

    A62 Greater Manchester - A62 Oldham Road in Failsworth closed in both directions between the Ash Street junction and the Aldred Street junction, because of a police incident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  14. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M56 Cheshire westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M56 Cheshire westbound severe disruption, at J7 for A556.

    M56 Cheshire - M56 lane blocked on exit slip road and slow traffic westbound at J7, A556 (Bowdon), because of a broken down vehicle.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

