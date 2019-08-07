BBC Local Live: North West of England

M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, between J16 for A666 and J17 for A56 Prestwich affecting J15 for M61.

M60 Greater Manchester - One lane closed and slow traffic on M60 clockwise between J16, A666 (Pendlebury) and J17, A56 (Prestwich), because of a broken down car. Congestion to J15, M61 (Swinton Interchange).

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time