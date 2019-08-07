BBC Local Live: North West of England

Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise
BBC News Travel
M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, between J16 for A666 and J17 for A56 Prestwich affecting J15 for M61.
M60 Greater Manchester - One lane closed and slow traffic on M60 clockwise between J16, A666 (Pendlebury) and J17, A56 (Prestwich), because of a broken down car. Congestion to J15, M61 (Swinton Interchange).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe accident, between J17 for A56 Prestwich and J18 for M62.
M60 Greater Manchester - One lane closed and slow traffic on M60 clockwise between J17, A56 (Prestwich) and J18, M62 (Simister Island), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M62 Greater Manchester eastbound
BBC News Travel
M62 Greater Manchester eastbound severe disruption, between J18 for M60 and J19 for A6046.
M62 Greater Manchester - One lane blocked and slow traffic on M62 eastbound between J18, M60 (Simister Island) and J19, A6046 (Heywood), because of a broken down car.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire northbound
BBC News Travel
M6 Cheshire northbound severe disruption, between J18 for A54 Middlewich and J19 for A556.
M6 Cheshire - One lane blocked and very slow traffic on M6 northbound between J18, A54 (Middlewich) in Sproston Green and J19, A556 (Knutsford) in Cheshire, because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise
BBC News Travel
M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise severe accident, between J18 for M62 and J17 for A56 Prestwich.
M60 Greater Manchester - Two lanes closed and very slow traffic on M60 anticlockwise in Simister between J18, M62 (Simister Island) and J17, A56 (Prestwich), because of an accident. In the roadworks area.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Get involved
Brexit bill 'will strengthen devolution'
James Williams
BBC Wales Brexit correspondent
James Williams
BBC Wales Brexit correspondent
David Lidington says "vast majority" of returning EU powers will start off in devolved nations.Read more
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, between J16 for A666 and J17 for A56 Prestwich affecting J15 for M61.
M60 Greater Manchester - One lane closed and slow traffic on M60 clockwise between J16, A666 (Pendlebury) and J17, A56 (Prestwich), because of a broken down car. Congestion to J15, M61 (Swinton Interchange).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Analysis: Why Lingard is Mourinho's biggest problem
Jermaine Jenas
MOTD2 pundit
Jermaine Jenas
MOTD2 pundit
Manchester United have lots of attacking options but Jesse Lingard is making it hard to leave him out, says Match of the Day 2 pundit Jermaine Jenas.Read more
Envelope update
Severe accident: M57 Merseyside northbound
M57 Merseyside northbound severe accident, between J1 for M62 and J2 for A57.
M57 Merseyside - All traffic being temporarily held and an accident on M57 northbound between J1, M62 (Tarbock Island) and J2, A57 (Prescot).
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: A6 Greater Manchester southbound
A6 Greater Manchester southbound severe accident, at New Moor Lane.
A6 Greater Manchester - A6 London Road in Hazel Grove, Manchester blocked southbound at Sainsbury's Traffic Lights, because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Call for tougher text-driving laws
Paul Holroyd, who is paralysed, believes drivers are not deterred by the current text-driving fine.Read more
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 Lancashire northbound
M6 Lancashire northbound severe disruption, between J27 for A5209 and J28 for B5256.
M6 Lancashire - One lane closed on M6 northbound between J27, A5209 (Standish) and J28, B5256 (Leyland), because of a lorry having a tyre changed.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Widnes 23-6 Leeds
Krisnan Inu scores two tries, while Joe Mellor and Danny Walker also cross as Widnes beat Super League champions Leeds.Read more
L-driver found using mum's Motability car
The driver asked officers for cash to get home when the car was seized on the M6.Read more
Envelope update
Severe accident: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe accident, between J17 for A56 Prestwich and J18 for M62.
M60 Greater Manchester - One lane closed and slow traffic on M60 clockwise between J17, A56 (Prestwich) and J18, M62 (Simister Island), because of an accident.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M62 Greater Manchester eastbound
M62 Greater Manchester eastbound severe disruption, between J18 for M60 and J19 for A6046.
M62 Greater Manchester - One lane blocked and slow traffic on M62 eastbound between J18, M60 (Simister Island) and J19, A6046 (Heywood), because of a broken down car.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire northbound
M6 Cheshire northbound severe disruption, between J18 for A54 Middlewich and J19 for A556.
M6 Cheshire - One lane blocked and very slow traffic on M6 northbound between J18, A54 (Middlewich) in Sproston Green and J19, A556 (Knutsford) in Cheshire, because of a broken down vehicle.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe accident: M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise severe accident, between J18 for M62 and J17 for A56 Prestwich.
M60 Greater Manchester - Two lanes closed and very slow traffic on M60 anticlockwise in Simister between J18, M62 (Simister Island) and J17, A56 (Prestwich), because of an accident. In the roadworks area.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Postponed-match pies given to homeless
Scores of pies and four containers of soup were left over when Salford City's match was postponed.Read more
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M62 Greater Manchester eastbound
M62 Greater Manchester eastbound severe disruption, between J19 for A6046 and J20 for A627.
M62 Greater Manchester - One lane closed on M62 eastbound between J19, A6046 (Heywood) and J20 A627(M) Rochdale, because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M53 Cheshire southbound
M53 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, at J8 for A5032.
M53 Cheshire - One lane closed on M53 southbound at J8, A5032 (Ellesmere Port Docks), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
'I was stalked by a polar bear'
Adam Hancock
BBC News
Adam Hancock
BBC News
The modern explorers who slept next to mortar shells, were held up at gunpoint and survived the jungle.Read more
Late, late finish, amazing runs and a birthday brace
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
Brent Pilnick
BBC Sport
A late, late finish, a side who have gone from bottom to the play-off places and a birthday brace - BBC Sport looks at five things you may have missed in the EFL.Read more
Liverpool 4-1 West Ham United
Neil Johnston
BBC Sport
Neil Johnston
BBC Sport
Mohamed Salah scores for the sixth straight game as Liverpool climb into second place in the Premier League with an entertaining win over West Ham.Read more
Envelope update
Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J1 for A5145 and J25 for A560.
M60 Greater Manchester - One lane closed on M60 anticlockwise between J1, A5145 (Stockport Pyramid) and J25, A560 (Bredbury), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time