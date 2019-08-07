Beetham Tower, Lovell Telescope, Liver Bird, Blackpool Tower

BBC Local Live: North West of England

    Good morning! We'll be with you until 18:00 today with the latest news, sport, travel and weather updates from across the North West of England.

    Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise

    BBC News Travel

    M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J18 for M62 and J17 for A56 Prestwich.

    M60 Greater Manchester - Heavy traffic on M60 anticlockwise between J18, M62 (Simister Island) and J17, A56 (Prestwich), because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened.

    Severe disruption: M62 Cheshire westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M62 Cheshire westbound severe disruption, at J10 for M6 affecting J12 for M60.

    M62 Cheshire - Queuing traffic on M62 westbound in Warrington at J10, M6 (Croft Interchange), because of an earlier broken down vehicle. All lanes have been re-opened. Travel time is around 20 minutes. Congestion to J12, M60 (Eccles Interchange).

    Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise

    BBC News Travel

    M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, between J16 for A666 and J17 for A56 Prestwich.

    M60 Greater Manchester - One lane closed on M60 clockwise between J16, A666 (Pendlebury) and J17, A56 (Prestwich), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.

    Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe disruption, at J22 for A672.

    M62 West Yorkshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M62 eastbound at J22, A672 (Rishworth Moor), because of an overturned caravan.

    Severe disruption: M62 West Yorkshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M62 West Yorkshire eastbound severe disruption, at J22 for A672.

    M62 West Yorkshire - M62 entry slip road closed eastbound at J22, A672 (Rishworth Moor), because of an overturned vehicle.

    Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J17 for A534 Sandbach and J16 for A500 Crewe affecting J18 for A54 Middlewich.

    M6 Cheshire - One lane closed and very slow traffic on M6 southbound between J17, A534 (Sandbach) and J16, A500 (Crewe), because of emergency repairs. Congestion to J18, A54 (Middlewich).

    Severe disruption: M62 Cheshire westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M62 Cheshire westbound severe disruption, between J10 for M6 and J9 for A49.

    M62 Cheshire - One lane closed on M62 westbound between J10, M6 (Croft Interchange) and J9, A49 (Winwick), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

    Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise

    BBC News Travel

    M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, between J13 for A572 and J15 for M61.

    M60 Greater Manchester - One lane closed on M60 clockwise between J13, A572 (Worsley) and J15, M61 (Swinton Interchange), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

  14. Silver Medal - England

    Men's 4x200m freestyle relay

    What a final leg from James Guy!

    He secures England the silver in 7:08.57.

    England's team: James Guy, Nicholas Grainger, Jarvis Parkinson and Cameron Kurle.

    Severe accident: M6 Cheshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Cheshire northbound severe accident, at J18 for A54 Middlewich.

    M6 Cheshire - M6 lane closed on exit slip road and slow traffic northbound at J18, A54 (Middlewich), because of an accident.

    Severe accident: M62 Merseyside westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M62 Merseyside westbound severe accident, between J5 for A5080 and J4 for A5080 Bowring Park Road.

    M62 Merseyside - One lane blocked and slow traffic on M62 westbound between J5, A5080 (Huyton) and J4, A5080 (Rocket), because of an accident.

  17. Silver Medal - Sarah Davies (England)

    Weightlifting - women's 69kg

    SO CLOSE. Sarah Davies almost cleans a whopping 128kg but the Preston-born weightlifter just can't lock out the arms and finishes with a total of 217kg.

    It's a silver medal for England.

    Punam Yadav of India wins the gold, with Fiji's Apolonia Vaivai in bronze.

    Sarah Davies of England
    Copyright: Reuters

    Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise

    BBC News Travel

    M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, at J7 for A56.

    M60 Greater Manchester - M60 entry slip road partially blocked clockwise at J7, A56 (Stretford), because of Greater Manchester Marathon. Traffic is coping well.

    Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise

    BBC News Travel

    M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise severe disruption, at J7 for A56.

    M60 Greater Manchester - M60 exit slip road closed anticlockwise at J7, A56 (Stretford), because of Greater Manchester Marathon.

