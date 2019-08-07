Beetham Tower, Lovell Telescope, Liver Bird, Blackpool Tower

BBC Local Live: North West of England

  Travel: Northern brings in new timetable

    BBC News Travel

    Northern has brought in a new timetable - every service is different -and passengers are strongly advised to check before they travel.

    If you were planning to catch the 08:41 Manchester Airport service to Barrow, that passes Lancaster at 10:41 arriving Barrow 11:15, it is not running.

    Severe accident: M6 Cheshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Cheshire southbound severe accident, at J19 for A556.

    M6 Cheshire - M6 lane blocked on entry slip road southbound at J19, A556 (Knutsford), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.

    Severe accident: M61 Lancashire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M61 Lancashire southbound severe accident, between J8 for A674 and J6 for A6027 De Haviland Way.

    M61 Lancashire - One lane closed on M61 southbound between J8, A674 (Chorley) and J6, A6027 (Horwich), because of an accident.

    Severe accident: A59 Lancashire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    A59 Lancashire eastbound severe accident, between M6 J31 and A59 Whalley Road.

    A59 Lancashire - A59 Preston New Road closed and very slow traffic eastbound between Samlesbury and Swallow Hotel Roundabout, because of an accident.

  Manchester attack survivor 'remarkable'

    Video caption: Freya Lewis, 15, was the honorary starter in the junior race, in which she also took part.

    Severe disruption: A49 Greater Manchester both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A49 Greater Manchester both ways severe disruption, between Penson Street and Greenough Street.

    A49 Greater Manchester - A49 Wigan Lane in Wigan closed in both directions between the Penson Street junction and the Greenough Street junction, because of a police incident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

    Severe disruption: M56 Cheshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M56 Cheshire eastbound severe disruption, between J11 for A56 and J3 for A560 Altrincham Road.

    M56 Cheshire - One lane closed and slow traffic on M56 eastbound between J11, A56 (Preston Brook) and J3, A560 (Baguley), because of a broken down vehicle.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

    Severe accident: A553 Merseyside both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A553 Merseyside both ways severe accident, between A552 Argyle Street and Adelphi Street.

    A553 Merseyside - A553 Conway Street in Birkenhead closed in both directions between the A552 Argyle Street junction and the Adelphi Street junction, because of an accident.

