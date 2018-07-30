BBC Local Live: North West of England

A man who died after being stabbed near South Pier in Blackpool has been named by police. Joshua Atcherley, 27, was attacked at a property on Station Road at about 22:30 BST on Friday. He died in hospital afterwards. A 24-year-old man from Blackpool has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in hospital with chest injuries in a serious but stable condition, Lancashire Police said. Officers are appealing for witnesses.
Severe accident: M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise severe accident, at J10 for B5214 Barton Road.
M60 Greater Manchester - Stationary traffic on M60 anticlockwise at J10, B5214 (Trafford Centre), because of all traffic being temporarily held and an accident involving two cars.
Weather: Cloudy with a few showers
Areas of cloud this morning with the chance of some showers. However, a few bright or sunny spells are likely too.
Fewer showers around during this afternoon with a better chance of some sunshine. Top temperatures 21C.
Northern: Many cancelled services resuming after timetable chaos
Services cancelled following a timetable shake-up at Northern rail have begun running again.
Northern scrapped 168 services per day last month to try to relieve chaos caused by the timetable's introduction in May.
Services in Manchester, Merseyside and Lancashire are partially resuming while all trains on the Lakes Line, in the Lake District, are being reinstated.
The remaining 25% of its cancelled trains do not restart until September.
The company, which has faced calls for it to be stripped of its franchise, says a "more gradual" reintroduction will ensure a more stable and reliable service.
