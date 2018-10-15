BBC Local Live: North West of England

Legal battles in the cases of severely ill Alfie Evans and Charlie Gard cost almost £500,000, figures show.

Alfie's Army Facebook Copyright: Alfie's Army Facebook

Alder Hey and Great Ormond Street hospitals spent a combined total of more than £420,000 on lawyers during the two high-profile disputes.

Nearly £50,000 was also spent by the taxpayer-funded Children and Family Court Advisory and Support Service (Cafcass).

Legal bids to keep doctors treating both children were unsuccessful.