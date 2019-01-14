BBC Local Live: North West of England

Beetham Tower, Lovell Telescope, Liver Bird, Blackpool Tower
  1. Latest headlines on Monday 14 January:
  2. David Duckenfield to go on trial over Hillsborough deaths
  3. Man charged over 11-year-old boy's hit-and-run death
  4. Footballers' brothers robbed at cafe

  1. Trial over Hillsborough deaths to begin

    The police commander at the Hillsborough disaster David Duckenfield will go on trial later charged with the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans.

    Ninety-six people were killed as a result of crushing on overcrowded terraces at the Sheffield ground in 1989.

    One man, Tony Bland, died four years afterwards, and is therefore not included in the prosecution.

    Liverpool were playing Nottingham Forest in an FA Cup semi-final.

    Mr Duckenfield will stand trial alongside Graham Mackrell who was club secretary and safety officer at Sheffield Wednesday Football Club. Mr Mackrell faces health and safety charges.

    Judge Sir Peter Openshaw, is due to begin the process of selecting a jury to hear the case. The trial is expected to last for at least three months.

  2. Travel: Southbound commuters face diversion

    Commuters into Lancaster from Cumbria face a diversion on the A6 at Caton Road because of an unsafe building.

    There is also a reminder that the A592 down the east side of Windermere south of Bowness is closed until April for major roadworks, with a long diversion for heavy goods vehicles.

  3. Weather: Cloudy, windy and brighter later

    Large areas of cloud this morning but for most, it will be dry and there should be some sunny intervals as well.

    This afternoon, it will be dry with areas of cloud but equally, some sunshine too.

    Video caption: Sunny spells expected in the afternoon

  4. Man charged over boy’s hit-and-run death

    A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after an 11-year-old boy was killed in an alleged hit-and-run.

    Michael Robinson, 31, of Toft Road in Manchester, is accused of fatally injuring Taylor Schofield, who was knocked down on Albert Street in Beswick on Saturday.

    He is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court later.

    Greater Manchester Police said the car left the scene afterwards.

