BBC Local Live: North West of England

The police commander at the Hillsborough disaster David Duckenfield will go on trial later charged with the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans.

Ninety-six people were killed as a result of crushing on overcrowded terraces at the Sheffield ground in 1989.

One man, Tony Bland, died four years afterwards, and is therefore not included in the prosecution.

Liverpool were playing Nottingham Forest in an FA Cup semi-final.

Mr Duckenfield will stand trial alongside Graham Mackrell who was club secretary and safety officer at Sheffield Wednesday Football Club. Mr Mackrell faces health and safety charges.

Judge Sir Peter Openshaw, is due to begin the process of selecting a jury to hear the case. The trial is expected to last for at least three months.