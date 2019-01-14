BBC Local Live: North West of England

The police commander at the Hillsborough disaster David Duckenfield will go on trial later charged with the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans . Ninety-six people were killed as a\nresult of crushing on overcrowded terraces at the Sheffield ground in 1989. One man, Tony Bland, died four years afterwards, and is therefore not included in the prosecution. Liverpool were playing\nNottingham Forest in an FA Cup semi-final. Mr Duckenfield will stand\ntrial alongside Graham Mackrell who was club secretary and safety officer at\nSheffield Wednesday Football Club. Mr Mackrell faces health and safety charges. Judge Sir Peter\nOpenshaw, is due to begin the process of selecting a jury to hear the case. The\ntrial is expected to last for at least three months.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Trial over Hillsborough deaths to begin
The police commander at the Hillsborough disaster David Duckenfield will go on trial later charged with the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans.
Ninety-six people were killed as a result of crushing on overcrowded terraces at the Sheffield ground in 1989.
One man, Tony Bland, died four years afterwards, and is therefore not included in the prosecution.
Liverpool were playing Nottingham Forest in an FA Cup semi-final.
Mr Duckenfield will stand trial alongside Graham Mackrell who was club secretary and safety officer at Sheffield Wednesday Football Club. Mr Mackrell faces health and safety charges.
Judge Sir Peter Openshaw, is due to begin the process of selecting a jury to hear the case. The trial is expected to last for at least three months.
Travel: Southbound commuters face diversion
BBC News Travel
Commuters into Lancaster from Cumbria face a diversion on the A6 at Caton Road because of an unsafe building.
There is also a reminder that the A592 down the east side of Windermere south of Bowness is closed until April for major roadworks, with a long diversion for heavy goods vehicles.
Weather: Cloudy, windy and brighter later
Alex Hamilton
BBC Weather
Large areas of cloud this morning but for most, it will be dry and there should be some sunny intervals as well.
This afternoon, it will be dry with areas of cloud but equally, some sunshine too.
Man charged over boy’s hit-and-run death
A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after an 11-year-old boy was killed in an alleged hit-and-run.
Michael Robinson, 31, of Toft Road in Manchester, is accused of fatally injuring Taylor Schofield, who was knocked down on Albert Street in Beswick on Saturday.
He is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court later.
Greater Manchester Police said the car left the scene afterwards.
Good morning
Welcome to the BBC's live news coverage across the North West.
We are here until 18:00 with the latest news, sport, travel and weather.