BBC Local Live: North West of England

  1. Latest updates on Monday 21 January:

  1. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise

    M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise severe accident, from J13 for A575 Walkden Road to J12 for M62.

    M60 Greater Manchester - Stationary traffic on M60 anticlockwise from J13, A575 (Worsley) to J12, M62 (Eccles Interchange), because of all traffic being temporarily held and an accident.

  2. North West weather: Misty start to a dry day

    BBC Weather

    A cloudy start to the day with some mist around this morning. We will see some hazy sunshine and it should stay dry. Highs of 6C.

    Video content

    Video caption: A cloudy start with some mist. Hazy sunshine later and it should stay dry. Highs of 6C.

  3. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M6 Lancashire northbound

    M6 Lancashire northbound severe accident, from J27 for A5209 Crow Orchard Road to J28 for B5256 Leyland Way.

    M6 Lancashire - M6 partially blocked and queuing traffic northbound from J27, A5209 (Standish) in Greater Manchester to J28, B5256 (Leyland) in Lancashire, because of an accident.

  4. Join us for today's live news coverage

    Good morning! We'll be with you until 18:00 today with the latest news, sport, travel and weather updates from across the North West of England.

