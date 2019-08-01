A car stranded in flood water
North West flooding

All times stated are UK

  1. Weather forecast

    Largely dry and cloudy this morning before we're in for a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers this afternoon.

    There's a warning that any showers that develop could be thundery and slow-moving.

    The good news is that any lingering sharp showers should clear away through this evening.

    After that we're in for a much-needed dry night.

  2. Eight North West flood warnings remain in place

    There are eight flood warnings still in place in the North West of England region, according to the Environment Agency.

    • Poynton Brook at Poynton and Midway
    • Poynton Brook at Wigwam wood and parts of Armcon Business Park
    • River Bollin and Agden Brook at Little Bollington
    • River Bollin at Heatley
    • River Goyt at Marple Bridge
    • River Goyt from Marple Dale to Offerton
    • River Mersey at Cheadle Wood and Ford Lane
    • Timperley Brook at Altrincham
    flood map
    Copyright: Environment Agency
    Image caption: Flood map

  3. Good morning

    Welcome to our extended coverage of the flooding that has hit a swathe of Cheshire and pockets of south Manchester.

    We'll bring you the latest weather updates, up-to-the-minute news from the Environment Agency, and the latest traffic news.

