North West flooding

Largely dry and cloudy this morning before we're in for a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers this afternoon. There's a warning that any showers that develop could be thundery and slow-moving. The good news is that any lingering sharp showers should clear away through this evening. After that we're in for a much-needed dry night.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Weather forecast
Largely dry and cloudy this morning before we're in for a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers this afternoon.
There's a warning that any showers that develop could be thundery and slow-moving.
The good news is that any lingering sharp showers should clear away through this evening.
After that we're in for a much-needed dry night.
Eight North West flood warnings remain in place
There are eight flood warnings still in place in the North West of England region, according to the Environment Agency.
Good morning
Welcome to our extended coverage of the flooding that has hit a swathe of Cheshire and pockets of south Manchester.
We'll bring you the latest weather updates, up-to-the-minute news from the Environment Agency, and the latest traffic news.