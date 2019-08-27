Among those anxiously waiting for news at the University of Bolton Stadium is lifelong fan Daniel Turtington, 28. He said:
Bury FC: EFL may extend Tuesday deadline if sale almost complete
The English Football League may consider extending Bury's deadline to avoid expulsion if a sale is almost complete but "cannot keep postponing games", says its executive chair.
The League One club, founded in 1885, were granted extra time until 17:00 BST on Tuesday after owner Steve Dale agreed a deal with C&N Sporting Risk.
Bury are yet to play this season.
"If we get to that point and there is 1% outstanding, it would depend what that 1% is," said Debbie Jevans.
Bolton Wanderers: Where next as financially troubled club face liquidation?
Bolton Wanderers face one of the most crucial weeks in the club's 145-year history after they were left on the brink of liquidation on Monday.
A takeover of the club by Football Ventures collapsed at the weekend, plunging their immediate future into doubt.
But how did one of the founder members of the Football League, who reached the last 16 of the Uefa Cup only 11 years ago, reach this point and where do they go now?
BBC Sport takes a look at what is next for this historic club as it faces the threat of extinction.
Bury & Bolton Wanderers set for English Football League deadline
Bury have until 17:00 BST to complete a sale that would prevent them from being expelled from the English Football League.
Shakers owner Steve Dale said last week he had agreed a deal to sell the League One Shakers to C&N Sporting Risk.
EFL executive chair Debbie Jevans said on Sunday the analytics company had already provided proof of funds.
Bolton Wanderers face the same Tuesday deadline to make takeover progress or they could also be expelled.
The club's joint administrator Paul Appleton confirmed "continuing dialogue" was ongoing with all parties in a bid to rescue it.
"Myself and my team will continue to do everything possible to facilitate a deal," he said in a statement. "We will work tirelessly to get this finalised for the club, fans, staff and wider community.