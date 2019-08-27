The English Football League may consider extending Bury's deadline to avoid expulsion if a sale is almost complete but "cannot keep postponing games", says its executive chair.

EPA Copyright: EPA

The League One club, founded in 1885, were granted extra time until 17:00 BST on Tuesday after owner Steve Dale agreed a deal with C&N Sporting Risk.

Bury are yet to play this season.

"If we get to that point and there is 1% outstanding, it would depend what that 1% is," said Debbie Jevans.