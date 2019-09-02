Dozens of firefighters have been tackling a large fire at a car showroom in Greater Manchester.

Fire crews were called to the the Renault showroom in St Mary's Way, Stockport, at about 01:00 BST.

The fire started in the services and parts area of the building and has now been brought under control.

The road has been shut between Hempshaw Lane and Spring Gardens, and residents have been urged to keep doors and windows closed.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service warned commuters may face delays during the morning rush hour.