  1. Large blaze breaks out at car showroom

    Dozens of firefighters have been tackling a large fire at a car showroom in Greater Manchester.

    Renault showroom in St Mary's Way, Stockport
    Copyright: Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service

    Fire crews were called to the the Renault showroom in St Mary's Way, Stockport, at about 01:00 BST.

    The fire started in the services and parts area of the building and has now been brought under control.

    The road has been shut between Hempshaw Lane and Spring Gardens, and residents have been urged to keep doors and windows closed.

    Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service warned commuters may face delays during the morning rush hour.

    Severe disruption: M56 Cheshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M56 Cheshire eastbound severe disruption, from J11 for A56 Chester Road to J10 for A49 Tarporley Road.

    M56 Cheshire - Lane closed on M56 eastbound from J11, A56 (Preston Brook) to J10, A49 (Stretton), because of a lorry having a tyre changed. Traffic is coping well.

