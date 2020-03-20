West Lancashire Council says residents having difficulty paying their council tax as a result of the coronavirus pandemic should get in touch to "ensure that you are getting all of the support that you are entitled to".

A spokesman said the council "recognises that residents may struggle on occasion to pay council tax bills".

"The Government has recently announced a national £500m support fund and the council is actively monitoring release of details on how these funds will be allocated and how quickly the funds will be made available.

"In the meantime, if residents have any concerns about making Council Tax payments they should contact our Council Tax team on 0300 790 0381 or email to council.tax@westlancs.gov.uk."

Councillor Adam Yates said:

Councillor Adam Yates said: "The council understands that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic will cause financial problems for many residents."