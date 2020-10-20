According to the latest government figures , the rates of Covid-19 infection per 100,000 people in each Greater Manchester area on 16 October were as follows:

Rochdale 461.8

Wigan 434.8

Salford 409.1

Oldham 409.1

Manchester 403.5

Bolton 401.7

Bury 385.4

Tameside 338.2

Trafford 309.7

Stockport 266.2

Those rates mostly reflected a rise in the rate compared to the figures from seven days before - although Manchester, Trafford and Stockport have all seen a drop in the rate in the last week.

The average rate for England on the same day was 158.9.