According to the latest government figures , the rates of Covid-19 infection per 100,000 people in each Greater Manchester area on 16 October were as follows: Those rates mostly reflected a rise in the rate compared to the figures from seven days before - although Manchester, Trafford and Stockport have all seen a drop in the rate in the last week. The average rate for England on the same day was 158.9.
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
Rochdale 461.8
-
Wigan 434.8
-
Salford 409.1
-
Oldham 409.1
-
Manchester 403.5
-
Bolton 401.7
-
Bury 385.4
-
Tameside 338.2
-
Trafford 309.7
-
Stockport 266.2
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Rate of Covid-19 infections across Greater Manchester
According to the latest government figures, the rates of Covid-19 infection per 100,000 people in each Greater Manchester area on 16 October were as follows:
Those rates mostly reflected a rise in the rate compared to the figures from seven days before - although Manchester, Trafford and Stockport have all seen a drop in the rate in the last week.
The average rate for England on the same day was 158.9.
Noon deadline approaches for Greater Manchester coronavirus deal
BBC News UK
Greater Manchester leaders have been given a deadline of midday to reach a deal with the government over moving to tier three Covid restrictions.
If a deal is not reached, Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said the PM would decide on the next steps.
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said the region was seeking a "fair figure" of support from the government.
Welcome to the live page
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ongoing stand-off between the government and the leaders of Greater Manchester over whether tier three (very high alert) restrictions come into effect in the region.
We'll bring you the latest updates throughout the day.
If you would like to get in touch, contact us on Facebook or Twitter. You can also send us an email to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.