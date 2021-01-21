Rail operator Northern has advised passengers not to travel on many of its routes in the North West "due to
increasingly poor conditions following torrential rain across the region".
The firm said routes covering "north of Manchester, Lancashire and Cumbria" were affected and a number had "experienced issues with flooding and... seen closures and significant disruption".
A spokesman said Northern had worked "alongside Network Rail throughout the night to prepare as many rail services as possible to resume on Thursday, [but] despite this hard work, flooding is persisting, and it has become increasingly difficult to operate a reliable service".
Regional director Chris Jackson added:
About 2,000 homes in the Didsbury and Northenden areas of Manchester and in Maghull on Merseyside, are affected.
There are more than 200 flood warnings in place - five of them severe - and weather alerts for rain and snow.
People have been told Covid rules allow them leave their homes in an emergency.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to live coverage of Storm Christoph and the disruption it is bringing to North West England.
If you have a story about what is happening, some pictures of what it looks like in your area or want to comment on what has already been said, please do get in touch through Facebook, Twitter or by emailing northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.
Leisure centre refuge for evacuees
Anna Jameson
BBC Manchester
Snow and rain 'was apocalyptic'
A councillor has said that when people were asked to leave their homes as floodwaters rose last night in Didsbury, not everybody near the flooding zone was prepared to go.
Richard Kilpatrick, the Liberal Democrat representative for West Didsbury said people were "half expecting it, but didn’t want to believe it".
"With the snow, it was almost apocalyptic," he said.
"It was literally a matter of knocking on doors [to persuade people].
"A lot of people are used to the flood defences doing their job."
Police in Cheshire issue 'hazardous driving conditions' warning
Rail passengers advised not to travel
People have been evacuated from their homes overnight amid widespread flooding across England and Wales caused by Storm Christoph.
