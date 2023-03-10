Live: Snow causes disruption in the North West

Drivers using the M62 have reported being stuck for hours between Rochdale in Greater Manchester and Huddersfield in West Yorkshire.

Motorists reported stationary traffic on the eastbound carriageway early on Friday morning.

National Highways said two lanes had been closed between junctions 20 and 22, leading to about six miles of tailbacks.

At 05:15 GMT it was reported that one lane had reopened.

Some motorists said strong winds were causing snow to drift back on to lanes just cleared by National Highways' snow ploughs.