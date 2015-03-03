British Transport Police is appealing for information after a train guard was punched at Earlestown station last Friday morning.

PC Michael Woodward said the guard was attacked at about 06:10 GMT by a man who failed to produce a valid ticket on the train travelling between Newton le Willows and Earlestown.

"As the guard walked away, the man punched him in the back of the head before forcing open the doors of the train at Earlestown station," he added.