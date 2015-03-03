A champion for promoting classical music in schools, Rattle is currently director of the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra, where he has been since 2002 and has three years left on his contract.
He will take up the position at the LSO from September 2017.
We have a special programme tonight from Furness General Hospital in Cumbria after its maternity unit was described as "seriously dysfunctional" following the preventable deaths of 11 babies and one mum-to-be.
There'll also be more details on plans for a new 150-bed hotel at Lancashire County Cricket Club.
Tranmere v Wycombe
BBC Sport
Tranmere are in League Two action tonight, taking on high-flying Wycombe Wanderers at Prenton Park (19:45 kick-off).
Rain showers will continue with occasional snow over higher ground.
These will ease by dawn with icy patches forming on untreated surfaces under clear spells. It will be windy, perhaps with coastal gales, but they will ease later.
Appeal after train guard attack
British Transport Police is appealing for information after a train guard was punched at Earlestown station last Friday morning.
PC Michael Woodward said the guard was attacked at about 06:10 GMT by a man who failed to produce a valid ticket on the train travelling between Newton le Willows and Earlestown.
"As the guard walked away, the man punched him in the back of the head before forcing open the doors of the train at Earlestown station," he added. More details can be found here.
Facebook 'imposter' claim
St Helens Star
A councillor is taking legal advice after saying an imposter used his name to make posts on social media, including a comment referring to cyclists as "*obs".
Labour councillor Seve Gomez-Aspron denied involvement in a Facebook discussion about two cyclists "blocking a driver".
Rattle hiring 'boosts British music'
Rebecca Jones
Arts correspondent, BBC News
Rovers, lying just a point above the relegation zone, could welcome back Josh Thompson from his recent concussion.
Midfielder Rob Taylor is a doubt with a hamstring strain, though, while Matt Hill (Achilles) and Marcus Holness (knee) are long-term absentees.
Wycombe are third in the table, currently occupying the last of the automatic promotion places.
Roads latest
BBC Travel North West
There's some congestion on the A5036 Church Road in Litherland at the moment.
It's busy but moving on the A553 Conway Street in Birkenhead between the Exmouth Street traffic lights and the Argyle Street roundabout junction.
You can check BBC Travel for the latest information.
Dead man named
A man discovered dead in a suspected murder at a house in Liverpool has been named as Roy Heyes.
The 47-year-old's body was found after officers forced entry into his home in Boaler Street, Kensington on Sunday.
A post-mortem examination has revealed he died from multiple injuries after "a sustained and violent assault".
Merseyside Police said a 27-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday, remains in custody.
David Cameron is proposing to make it a criminal offence for a person in authority to fail to protect a child from sexual exploitation.
Under the plans, teachers and other professionals would face prison sentences of up to five years if they ignore suspicions that children are being sexually abused.
Location, location, location
Social housing residents who want to move to bigger or smaller properties are being invited to "home swap" events next week.
Wirral Council is hosting the sessions to encourage tenants with a social landlord to add their property to a database.
Councillor George Davies said it removed "the need for them to bid for suitable properties in competition with others". You can find more details here.
007 star to feature in Comic Relief sketch
Tom Airey
BBC News
James Bond actor Daniel Craig, who moved to Wirral when he was nine, will appear in a "special one-off sketch" for Comic Relief, to be broadcast as part of Red Nose Day on 13 March.
The top secret 007 skit will feature in Face the Funny, the charity's first show to be broadcast live from the London Palladium.
The Chester-born star is currently filming new Bond movie Spectre.
M62 driver caught on mobile phone
NW Motorway Police tweets: Merseyside NWMPG officer will be reporting a driver for using a mobile phone whilst driving on the M62 J7 Rainhill Stoops.
Fatal violent assault victim named
A man found dead at a Kensington property in Liverpool on Sunday has been named as 47-year-old Roy Heyes.
Mr Heyes died as a result of multiple injuries consistent with a sustained violent assault, after being found at an address in Boaler Street, Merseyside Police said.
A 27-year-old man from Kensington has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Police investigating the murder of a man in Kensington in Liverpool say he died as a result of a sustained and violent assault.
A post-mortem examination found 47-year-old Roy Heyes suffered multiple injuries in the attack.
Slow down!
@MerPolCopyLane tweets: Great speedwatch operation with St Oswalds Primary. Offending drivers were shown the posters made by the children.
Doctor suspended after patient death
Runcorn & Widnes Weekly News
A doctor is suspended following the death of a Runcorn mum who was prescribed the wrong medication three times.
Artists in 'guerrilla' takeover
Tom Airey
BBC News
Artists have volunteered their skills to help decorate a treatment and recovery centre in Ellesmere Port.
The Guerrilla Art Project, spearheaded by North West charity Alternative Futures Group (AFG), has already helped to transform a similar site in Warrington.
AFG provides support for adults with learning disabilities and mental health needs.
Two boys, aged 12 and 13, have appeared in court charged with raping a woman at her home in Liverpool.
A 43-year-old woman, described by police as vulnerable, was attacked at her flat in Anfield in September.
Old rail sign uncovered
@merseyrail tweets: Check out the very old chalk notice board uncovered in the works to Water Street walkway at James Street station
Man speaks out on boys' home abuse
Sue Nicholson
BBC News
A man abused at a Liverpool boys' home in the 1960s has spoken out about his ordeal to encourage other victims to break their silence.
Daniel Kane, 58, who grew up in Merseyside but now lives in Kent, said he still found it hard to deal with what had happened to him as an 11-year-old boy at the home on Menlove Avenue.
Care worker jailed
Liverpool Echo
A senior care worker, who systematically stole thousands of pounds from a vulnerable man, spent some on a trip to Las Vegas and feeding his gambling and drinking addictions.
Two boys from Liverpool have appeared in court charged with raping a 43-year-old woman.
The boys, aged 12 and 13, can't be named for legal reasons. The alleged victim was attacked in her home in Anfield last year.
Your views
Tom Airey
BBC News
We've introduced BBC Local Live from our base in Liverpool to bring you the latest news, sport, travel and weather all in one place. Why not tell us what you think?
Liverpool & Everton B for cup?
BBC Sport
A majority of League One and League Two clubs are backing a proposal to allow Premier League B teams to participate in the Johnstone's Paint Trophy.
Although not a formal proposal, minutes from an AFC Wimbledon Supporters' Trust meeting reveal their side was the only one of 48 to oppose plans.
Hanover Street bus changes
@Merseytravel tweets: Don't forget there are changes to some bus services in city centre due to the closure of Hanover Street
Boys in court on rape charge
Marc Gaier
BBC Radio Merseyside
Two boys have appeared before Liverpool Youth Court, charged with raping a 43 year-old woman last year.
The boys, aged 12 and 13 and who can't be named for legal reasons, are also charged with other sexual offences.
The alleged victim was attacked in her home in Anfield in September.
A Warrington-based charity is bringing together 90 leading education specialists from across Europe today to look at how to protect young people from radical groups.
It is in response to the growing number of teenagers falling prey to extremism.
Injury check on Baines
INJURY UPDATE: Baines to be assessed today ahead of #STOvEFC. Atsu to return to training on Friday.
Fire consultation starts
Tom Airey
BBC News
A second public consultation is underway to discuss proposals to merge fire services in West Wirral.
Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service is considering its options to make cutbacks, including closing West Kirby and Upton fire stations and building a new station.
Public meetings will be held in Saughall Massie, Upton and West Kirby.
A final decision will be made in June.
Rattle's return to UK
Tom Airey
BBC News
World-renowned Liverpool conductor Sir Simon Rattle is to join the London Symphony Orchestra as its music director from September 2017.
The 60-year-old currently has three years left on his contract with the Berlin Philharmonic.
A Warrington-based charity is bringing together 90 leading education specialists from across Europe today to look at how to protect young people from radical groups.
It is in response to the growing number of teenagers falling prey to extremism.
Rocky fight reports 'ridiculous'
Tom Airey
BBC News
Liverpool boxer Tony Bellew has described reports of a fight on the set of the new Rocky film as "ridiculous".
Various media outlets in the US reported Sylvester Stallone had to step in after a brawl started during the filming of Creed.
Bellew, who is playing 'Pretty' Ricky Porter in the film, tweeted he had not been involved in "any kind of fight" on the set.
Search for doctor relatives
Warrington Guardian
A charity is looking for relatives of a Warrington doctor who discovered a rare genetic disorder 50 years ago.
Southport outdoor film vote
King's Gardens, Southport, will host 4 outdoor film screenings this year. What will those films be? You decide
'Lucky to be alive' - Ted Robbins
Lynette Horsburgh
BBC News
In his first interview since collapsing on stage, Phoenix Nights' star Ted Robbins describes the moment he suffered a cardiac arrest.
The comedian who was born in Liverpool collapsed during a performance of Phoenix Nights Live, at Manchester Arena, on 31 January.
Watch his interview online.
A Warrington charity is helping teachers, academics and policy makers prevent the radicalisation of young people.
The Tim Parry Johnathan Ball Foundation for Peace says extremism is a major issue in education.
Everton striker search
BBC Sport
The Football Gossip column reports Everton may miss out on signing Galatasaray striker Goran Pandev.
Reports in Italy claim the 31-year-old has signed a pre-contract agreement with Genoa.
Men cleared in kidnap case
Runcorn & Widnes Weekly News
Two men are cleared of kidnapping a Runcorn man and forcing him to drive to Scotland to deliver drugs.
Merseyside derby tonight
It's MATCHDAY!! @LFCladies face @EvertonLadies tonight in a pre-season friendly at @SelectStadium - 7.30pm KO!
M56 delays
BBC Travel North West
There's slow traffic on the M56 westbound between junction 12 for Runcorn and junction 14 at Hapsford.
It's after an accident caused a lane closure earlier this morning.
Six men have been released on police bail over a fight outside a Liverpool nightspot.
Officers were called to the Heaven club on Victoria Street in the early hours of Monday morning.
Rodgers 'wary' of Clarets
BBC Sport
Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers says he is "wary" of the threat posed by Burnley.
The Reds face the Lancashire side on Wednesday night and are hoping to continue their unbeaten run in the league in 2015.
Tranmere in action
Phil Kinsella
BBC Merseyside Sport
Tranmere captain Steve Jennings has warned his team mates they have 12 games left to secure their League Two status as their relegation battle turns serious.
Rovers go into tonight's crucial home game with promotion chasing Wycombe just a point above the drop zone.
Striker Rory Donnelly and winger Jennison Myrie-Williams are both injury doubts for the Prenton Park fixture.
Men arrested over street brawl
Lynette Horsburgh
BBC News
Six people arrested over a street brawl outside Heaven nightclub in Liverpool have been released on police bail.
Officers were called to Victoria Street in the early hours of Monday morning.
Dog fight warning
Liverpool Echo
A Liverpool dog rescue charity has warned pets being given away for free on websites like Gumtree could be targeted by criminals for illegal dog fights.
Phoenix Nights star thanks medics
Phoenix Nights' Ted Robbins has said he is "eternally grateful" to the medical staff who treated him when he collapsed on stage a month ago.
In his first interview since leaving hospital, the Liverpool-born comedian said: "I am so lucky to be alive."
The 59-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest during a performance of Phoenix Nights Live, at the Manchester Arena, on 31 January.
Six men arrested after a fight outside Heaven nightclub in Liverpool city centre have been released on bail while police investigations continue.
Patrols were called to Victoria Street in the early hours of Monday and found a 21-year-old with cuts to his head, face and hands.
Man jailed for killing brother
Nafeesa Shan
BBC News
A man who admitted killing his older brother after an argument turned violent has been jailed.
Mark Lowe, from Skelmersdale, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Wayne Lowe who died from blunt force head and neck trauma.
The 33-year-old's body was found in Southport in September last year.
Reds back in black
BBC Business
Liverpool FC have reported a profit for the first time in seven years.
The club reported a pre-tax profit of £0.9m in the year to 31 May 2014, compared with losses of £49.8m a year earlier.
It's largely due to a rise in revenue from the Premier League.
Hillsborough Inquests
Ben Schofield
Hillsborough reporter
An off-duty Merseyside Police chief has denied trying to "assist" the South Yorkshire force by writing a "glowing" statement, the Hillsborough jury has heard.
Sir James Sharples insisted officers were "composed", "very professional" and "outstanding" in his account of the 15 April 1989 disaster.
Traffic building
BBC Travel reports there's congestion in several areas this morning, but no major traffic incidents so far.
The A59 is busy in Aintree between the A506 and Junction 7 of the M57.
It's also congested on the westbound A5058 in Bootle.
Cold and bright
BBC Weather
Latest
It's a cold but bright start for many this morning.
A mixture of sunshine and showers - heavy and thundery at times - will affect the whole of the North West later.
Morning folks
Tom Airey
BBC News
I'm here to bring you the latest news, sport, weather and travel updates from across Merseyside.
If you'd like to get in touch, you can do so on email, Facebook or Twitter.