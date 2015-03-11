"I did my best and if it wasn't good enough I apologise reservedly," said Mr Duckenfield.
Christina Lambert QC, asking questions for the coroner, said: "Was it good enough?"
He replied: "No Ma'am."
Matchday commander's lie
Danny Savage
North of England Correspondent, BBC News
Former Ch Supt David Duckenfield said he told then Chief Executive of the FA Graham Kelly on the afternoon of the disaster that the fans had "got in through a gate".
He has admitted he lied by failing to say that in fact it was he himself who had given the order for the gate to be opened.
He said: "I said something rather hurriedly without considering the position and without thinking of the consequences and the trauma, the heartache and the distress that the inference would have caused to those people who were already in a deep state of shock, who were distressed. I apologise unreservedly to the families."
Megan Key
In the 16:00 bulletin: A former senior police officer has apologised to families of the Hillsborough victims, after admitting he lied to an FA official about how fans got into the stadium.
After the opening of gate C, Mr Duckenfield said he thought there may have been crowd disorder. Asked if he though it was a pitch invasion, he said "I wasn't sure".
"There was a man who either collapsed or fell down... then there was a sudden realisation that this was a serious situation."
Surge of fans
The inquest has heard that during the five minutes that Exit Gate C was open, 600-800 supporters went down a central tunnel into the overcrowded Pen Three.
Phil Cooper
Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside
The match commander on the day of the Hillsborough disaster has "apologised profusely" for the "serious mistake" he made after fans came into the stadium through an exit gate.
Former Ch Supt David Duckenfield told the jury he was left with no option whatsoever but to open Exit Gate C, after one of his colleagues warned him somebody would be killed in the crush outside the turnstiles.
David Duckenfield is now talking about the moment when he ordered Gate C to be opened. He says his deputy told him to, or people would get killed.
He says: "It's difficult to envisage in this quiet courtroom, but on that afternoon when you make a decision of that nature... I'm at a loss to describe it other than to say it's a momentous decision and your mind is such that you don't think of the next step."
In the 14:00 news bulletin: The match commander on the day of the Hillsborough disaster says a colleague told him that fans had burst open an exit gate, and got into the ground.
The inquest evidence has resumed. David Duckenfield tells the court he did not know that by 2.30pm there were still 5,700 fans to get in through turnstiles A-G. If he had have known, he said he would have been concerned.
Had he known the figure, Mr Duckenfield said he would have informed Sheffield Wednesday and the referee and should have considered delaying the kick- off.
Giulia Bould
In the 12:00 news bulletin: The former match commander at Hillsborough has told the inquests he has "no recollection" of what he did between 10am and 2pm on the day of the disaster.
Mr Duckenfield replied: "I quite agree. I'm not asking for pity. I'm not asking for sympathy. Because of the situation over a number of years there are blanks (in his memory), and this is one of them."
Police were given a briefing about the behaviour of Liverpool fans in 1989, including matches against Queens Park Rangers, Derby and Manchester United, the court hears. There was mention of trouble caused.
After admitting he probably wasn't the best man to run the policing operation at Hillsborough, David Duckenfield will continue giving evidence at the new inquests in a couple of hours' time.
- Matchday commander David Duckenfield admits lying to then FA chief executive Graham Kelly, saying fans got in themselves through gate C, when he ordered its opening
- He tells the court he did not know that by 14:30 there were still 5,700 fans to get in through turnstiles A-G
- The former chief superintendent says he should have considered delaying the kick-off, but was concerned about fans' reaction
- Inquests told he accepts it was a mistake not to take steps to close the tunnel at the Leppings Lane end
- Mr Duckenfield says his mind was a "complete blank" over a period of two hours between giving his police briefing and entering the control box
What's expected tomorrow
Judith Moritz
North of England correspondent, BBC News
David Duckenfield will be questioned tomorrow by solicitors representing the families of those who died at Hillsborough.
'Wrongly believed fans forced a gate'
Round-up of today's evidence
Fans waiting for long time
Danny Savage
North of England Correspondent, BBC News
It's been probably quite a difficult afternoon for David Duckenfield, but I'm sure the fans and the people listening in court have been hanging on for this for quite a long time.
Analysis of a frank admission
Danny Savage
North of England Correspondent, BBC News
Mr Duckenfield has admitted over the course of his evidence he didn't have the experience to deal with a big event like this.
He says perhaps he thought that being given the promotion to chief superintendent then surrounding himself with people that did know what they were doing, that everything would be fine.
As we all know, it certainly wasn't.
'It was a grave mistake'
BBC News has the full story of the Hillsborough match commander's admission he lied about fans forcing an exit gate open to enter the ground.
Families of the 96 supporters who died gasped as David Duckenfield told the inquests: "It was a grave mistake and I apologise profusely."
End of the day's evidence
The hearing has now finished for the day. The Hillsborough inquests will resume at 10:00 tomorrow.
'Not good enough'
Judith Moritz
North of England correspondent, BBC News
Danny Savage
North of England Correspondent, BBC News
Megan Key
In the 16:00 bulletin: A former senior police officer has apologised to families of the Hillsborough victims, after admitting he lied to an FA official about how fans got into the stadium.
Judith Moritz
Mr Duckenfield says: "It was a terrible lie in that everybody knew the truth. The fans and police knew the truth that we'd opened the gates."
David Duckenfield says he will regret the lie to his dying day. He says he has no idea what motivated him.
Duckenfield admits lying to FA
Ben Schofield
BBC Radio Merseyside reporter
Mr Duckenfield has admitted that he told a "lie" to Graham Kelly from the FA.
He said he was "probably deeply ashamed, embarrassed and greatly distressed" when he told the lie.
'Tense electrical atmosphere'
Judith Moritz
North of England correspondent, BBC News
It was "difficult to judge" at what point he realised it was not a public order issue but a major disaster, said Mr Duckenfield.
He said: "I went into overdrive. I think I changed from being the moderate individual. It was a very tense electrical atmosphere.
"It could be argued, I accept, that I was slow to react, but I don't think so."
Duckenfield: 'I wanted manpower'
Judith Moritz
North of England correspondent, BBC News
Mr Duckenfield said his deputy, Supt Bernard Murray, said "we don't want an ambulance we want a fleet of ambulances".
The matchday commander called for operational back-up support at 3.07pm. He said "in the tension of the control box I decided I wanted manpower".
Sudden realisation
Judith Moritz
North of England correspondent, BBC News
After the opening of gate C, Mr Duckenfield said he thought there may have been crowd disorder. Asked if he though it was a pitch invasion, he said "I wasn't sure".
"There was a man who either collapsed or fell down... then there was a sudden realisation that this was a serious situation."
Surge of fans
The inquest has heard that during the five minutes that Exit Gate C was open, 600-800 supporters went down a central tunnel into the overcrowded Pen Three.
Phil Cooper
The match commander on the day of the Hillsborough disaster has "apologised profusely" for the "serious mistake" he made after fans came into the stadium through an exit gate.
Former Ch Supt David Duckenfield told the jury he was left with no option whatsoever but to open Exit Gate C, after one of his colleagues warned him somebody would be killed in the crush outside the turnstiles.
'Mistake' not to close tunnel
Judith Moritz
North of England correspondent, BBC News
Christina Lambert QC, questioning the coroner, had earlier asked if it was "a mistake" not to take steps to close the tunnel (pictured) at the Leppings Lane end.
He said: "I accept that."
'Profusely apologise'
Judith Moritz
North of England correspondent, BBC News
Mr Duckenfield said: "It was a grave mistake and I apologise profusely."
'Biggest life regret'
Ben Schofield
BBC Radio Merseyside reporter
It was "one of the biggest regrets of his life" that he did not consider the consequences of opening gate C, Mr Duckenfield told the inquests.
He said he was "overcome by the enormity of the situation" and the decision to open gate C.
During the five minutes Gate C was open, Mr Duckenfield said he did not consider where the hundreds of fans coming through would go.
'Shocked' by request
Ben Schofield
BBC Radio Merseyside reporter
Mr Duckenfield said he was "shocked" and "taken aback" to hear another request to open the gates at Leppings Lane and he was thinking where are they going to go?
Hillsborough inquests resume
Judith Moritz
North of England correspondent, BBC News
The hearing has resumed.
David Duckenfield is now talking about the moment when he ordered Gate C to be opened. He says his deputy told him to, or people would get killed.
He says: "It's difficult to envisage in this quiet courtroom, but on that afternoon when you make a decision of that nature... I'm at a loss to describe it other than to say it's a momentous decision and your mind is such that you don't think of the next step."
In the 14:00 news bulletin: The match commander on the day of the Hillsborough disaster says a colleague told him that fans had burst open an exit gate, and got into the ground.
Liverpool Echo
Emma Stanley
BBC News
Broken for lunch
The court has broken for lunch and the Hillsborough inquests will resume just before 14:00.
Alex Homer
Giulia Bould
In the 13:00 bulletin: The match commander on the day of the Hillsborough disaster has accepted it was a mistake not to delay the kick-off.
'Looks worse in close-up'
Judith Moritz
North of England correspondent, BBC News
Looking at CCTV of the crowd outside the turnstiles, Mr Duckenfield says "in close-up, the situation looks worse than I believed it was in the control box".
Officers 'lost their focus'
Ben Schofield
BBC Radio Merseyside reporter
Mr Duckenfield said officers in the control box "lost their focus" temporarily while their radios were being fixed.
When he looked up at CCTV screens at 2.40pm to 2.45pm, Mr Duckenfield thought "the situation was out of hand".
Concern over provoking fan trouble
Judith Moritz
North of England correspondent, BBC News
David Duckenfield says he did not delay kick-off because he did not want to provoke trouble among fans already inside the ground.
'Regret' over fan numbers
Judith Moritz
North of England correspondent, BBC News
Christina Lambert QC, asking questions for the coroner, put it to Mr Duckenfield: "By 2.30pm you ought to have been finding out how many fans had yet to get in?"
He replied: "That's correct ma'am. It's with regret I didn't."
'No problem there'
Judith Moritz
North of England correspondent, BBC News
David Duckenfield said he asked his deputy, Supt Bernard Murray, whether they would get all fans inside by 3pm. He said the answer was "yes no problem there".
'Should have delayed kick off'
Judith Moritz
North of England correspondent, BBC News
The inquest evidence has resumed. David Duckenfield tells the court he did not know that by 2.30pm there were still 5,700 fans to get in through turnstiles A-G. If he had have known, he said he would have been concerned.
Had he known the figure, Mr Duckenfield said he would have informed Sheffield Wednesday and the referee and should have considered delaying the kick- off.
Giulia Bould
In the 12:00 news bulletin: The former match commander at Hillsborough has told the inquests he has "no recollection" of what he did between 10am and 2pm on the day of the disaster.
Liverpool Echo
'Huge deal' for families
Speaking yesterday, Charlotte Hennessy, daughter of Hillsborough victim James Hennessy, said she was seven years old when the first inquests into the disaster were held.
On seeing Mr Duckenfield giving evidence, she said: "This man has been a huge part of my life but I've never seen him in person before...it's a huge deal."
The view police had
Judith Moritz
North of England correspondent, BBC News
This is one of the photos of the police control box shown today to the jury. David Duckenfield was inside here during the match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.
'Safety was paramount'
The man in charge of policing on the day of the Hillsborough disaster says he told officers that "safety was paramount" at a pre-match briefing.
Former Ch Supt David Duckenfield, 70, was match commander on 15 April 1989 when 96 Liverpool fans died following a crush at Sheffield Wednesday's stadium.
Giving evidence at the new inquests this morning, he said he urged police to ensure both sets of fans had "a good day out." The hearing continues.
Questioned about experience
Judith Moritz
North of England correspondent, BBC News
Christina Lambert QC asked Mr Duckenfield: "Your lack of experience is a feature you've mentioned on a number of occasions. Did it make you feel uncomfortable?"
Mr Duckenfield replied: "Not at all."
Giulia Bould
In the 11:00 news bulletin: The match commander on the day of the Hillsborough disaster has admitted he didn't pay as much attention to details on supporters' tickets as he should have done.
'Blanks' in his memory
Judith Moritz
North of England correspondent, BBC News
David Duckenfield says his "mind is a complete blank" over a period of two hours between giving his police briefing and entering the control box (pictured).
Christina Lambert QC, for the coroner, asked: "It might be said that was a golden opportunity for you to have visited the club control room?"
Mr Duckenfield replied: "I quite agree. I'm not asking for pity. I'm not asking for sympathy. Because of the situation over a number of years there are blanks (in his memory), and this is one of them."
Inspector's note warned of pickpockets
Judith Moritz
North of England correspondent, BBC News
Police were given a briefing about the behaviour of Liverpool fans in 1989, including matches against Queens Park Rangers, Derby and Manchester United, the court hears. There was mention of trouble caused.
A briefing note by another inspector said: "It's a well known fact that at the big games that Merseyside clubs are in, teams of pickpockets and travelling thieves will be in attendance."
'Can't remember looking around ground'
Liverpool Echo
Mr Duckenfield can't remember if he looked round the ground before leaving after the briefing on April 14, 1989.
He says: "I have no detailed recollection of what I did on that day."
'Accepted your views'
Judith Moritz
North of England correspondent, BBC News
Mr Duckenfield tells the court: "When you're giving a briefing it's one thing conveying your ideas. It's another thing making sure they've accepted your views."
Safety urged in briefing note
Ben Schofield
BBC Radio Merseyside reporter
David Duckenfield wrote in his match briefing note: "I cannot stress too highly the word safety. The ground will be full to capacity".
Tickets were 'most unhelpful'
Ben Schofield
BBC Radio Merseyside reporter
Mr Duckenfield tells the court that tickets for the semi-final were "most unhelpful" - he said the markings bore little relationship to entry points in Leppings Lane.
Clear message on smoking
BBC Radio Merseyside
New signs at the Royal Liverpool Hospital make the new policy against smoking there quite clear. It is now banned at all Merseyside hospitals.
Court about to start
Judith Moritz
North of England correspondent, BBC News
I'm back at the Hillsborough inquests today for day two of evidence from match commander former Ch Supt David Duckenfield. The court is about to start.
Duckenfield arrives for second day of evidence
Liverpool Echo
tweets: David Duckenfield has arrived for a second day of evidence at #Hillsborough inquests liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool…
Giulia Bould
In the 10:00 news bulletin: Smoking shelters will be removed from hospitals on Merseyside to mark No Smoking Day.
'Serious mistake' to take commander role
Mr Duckenfield, now aged 70, said on Tuesday that with the benefit of hindsight, it was a "serious mistake" to take the commander role.
Had one season's experience
Former Ch Supt David Duckenfield was in charge of policing at Sheffield Wednesday's stadium when 96 Liverpool fans were fatally crushed in 1989.
When the disaster happened, Mr Duckenfield had one season's experience at Hillsborough as a chief inspector, the jury heard.
Packed courtroom
The coroner's court in Warrington was full yesterday as David Duckenfield gave evidence at the Hillsborough inquests.
Today he is expected to be questioned first by the coroner's QC but will then face the families' lawyers.
BBC Sport
Duckenfield to continue Hillsborough evidence
David Duckenfield, the most senior police officer on the day of the Hillsborough disaster, will continue to give evidence at the inquests today.
The former chief superintendent told the hearing yesterday he was "not the best man for the job".
Giulia Bould
In the 09:00 bulletin: After admitting he probably wasn't the best man to run the policing operation at Hillsborough, David Duckenfield will continue giving evidence at the new inquests in a couple of hours' time.
Chester first
BBC Sport
BBC Travel
BBC Travel
BBC Weather
Alex Homer
BBC Local Live
