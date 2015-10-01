BBC Local Live: Merseyside

Kenneth Cooper was on the terraces when he believed he saw Liverpool supporter Kevin Williams. He said he "just noticed his eyes. I got no response".
Recording of The Beatles at the Cavern Club in 1962 found in desk drawer
Ian Youngs
Entertainment and Arts Reporter, BBC News
An original tape of The Beatles performing at The Cavern Club in Liverpool in 1962 has been found after spending 50 years in a desk drawer, according to its owner.
The tape features the Fab Four playing Some Other Guy on 5 September 1962, six weeks before they had their first hit single, and was recorded after the group were filmed for Granada TV's Know The North - the sound quality on the film was so bad that Granada sent a sound engineer back to the Cavern just to record audio.
However, due to legal issues with other acts on the show, the programme was never broadcast. The Beatles' manager Brian Epstein got five acetate discs pressed from the tape, and the audio from one of those acetates can be heard on YouTube.
Live updates from Merseyside and Cheshire have finished for the day but we'll be back at 08:00 on Friday with the latest news, sport, weather and travel.
Weather: Chilly and clear tonight with mist and fog patches
BBC Weather
Evening sunshine will be followed by a chilly, dry night with clear skies and light winds.
This will allow patchy mist and fog to reform, especially in prone areas, such as rural parts of the Wirral.
On North West Tonight: Hillsborough inquests latest and Alder Hey hospital move
Roger Johnson
Presenter, BBC North West Tonight
On this evening's programme, we have the latest from the Hillsborough inquests, where the jury has been hearing about Kevin Williams, whose mother Anne fought for two decades to get new inquests.
And we look inside the new Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool as it starts to move into a brand new building.
Watch more on BBC One at 18:30.
Football: Reds to rest Sturridge for Europa League tie
BBC Sport
Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge will be rested for the Europa League visit of Swiss side Sion later.
Belgium international Divock Origi, who has started just one match for the Reds since returning from a loan spell at Lille, is likely to play up front.
Forwards Christian Benteke (hamstring) and Roberto Firmino (leg) are also missing for Brendan Rodgers's side.
Skipper Jordan Henderson, out until mid-November with a broken foot,and defender Dejan Lovren are out.
Baby joins Halton library within an hour of birth
A Runcorn resident has become the youngest library member in Halton - at the age of 50-minutes-old.
Baby Austin, who is now one month old, was enrolled by his aunt, a council librarian, who joined him up to beat the current record of a library member at two-hours-old.
Merseyside Police could lose PCSOs and mounted unit due to £70m cuts
Tom Mullen
Reporter, BBC News Online
Hundreds of Merseyside Police's community support officers could lose their jobs as the force prepares to cut its budget by up to £70m.
The mounted section, which includes 21 officers, is also at risk.
Merseyside Police needs to make £20m in savings next year, and a total of up to £70m in the next four years.
Deputy Chief Constable Andy Cooke said it was "with a heavy heart" that the force was considering cutting "these invaluable areas of policing".
'No life' in Hillsborough victim Kevin Williams, fan tells inquests
Nafeesa Shan
Reporter, BBC News Online
A fan caught up in the crush at Hillsborough has spoken of seeing a 15-year-old boy fall back into the crowd with
Kenneth Cooper was on the terraces when he believed he saw Liverpool supporter Kevin Williams. He said he "just noticed his eyes. I got no response".
Kevin's mother Anne led the campaign for fresh inquests but died months after they were ordered in 2012.
His family said it was "heartbreaking" to be at the inquests without her.
Phil Cooper
Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside
The former Conservative leader of Wirral Council is hitting out at the current Labour leader after he appointed a party campaigner as an "executive policy officer".
Jeff Green says the appointment of Martin Liptrot by Councillor Phil Davies "smacks of jobs for the boys" at a time when council budgets have been cut.
Wirral Council says "it's not unusual for a council leader to have dedicated support in relation to policy development" and that the role is temporary.
Councillor Green says there's enough current staff to provide support.
Food poverty campaign to be launched on John Lennon's birthday
John Lennon's sister, Julia Baird, is to launch a campaign against food poverty on what would have been the star's 75th birthday.
Imagine No Food Poverty will see cookery school Can Cook Studio selling chocolate brownies at visitor attraction The Beatles Story and several other locations around the city from 9 October, with the proceeds going to help families in food poverty.
Phil Cooper
Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside
Merseyside Police could lose its Community Support Officers and mounted section because of budget cuts.
The force says it needs to save £20m from its budget next year and has had to save £77.4m since April 2011 - resulting in the loss of 1500 officers and staff.
It predicts an additional £70m will need to be saved in the coming four years which will much bigger cuts.
Under threat are 364 PCSOs as well as 21 members of the mounted section.
Cannabis farm woth £1.6m discovered in Netherton
Phil Cooper
Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside
Merseyside Police have uncovered a cannabis farm with the potential to produce drugs worth an estimated £1.6m.
Over 420 plants were found at a property on Bridle Way in Netherton.
A 49-year-old man from Maghull has been arrested on suspicion of production of Class B drugs.
Man guilty of breaching order by touching young man's muscles on train
Phil Cooper
Reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside
A Liverpool man has been convicted of breaching a sexual offences prevention order by touching a young man's muscles on a train.
Akinwale Arobieke, 54, from Devonshire Road, denied the offence and claimed he had been set up by British Transport Police.
However, a jury at Mold Crown Court found him guilty. He was bailed and will be sentenced at a later date.
Football: Reds striker left out of England squad for Euro 2016 qualifiers
BBC Sport
Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge has been left out of the England squad for the Euro 2016 qualifiers against Estonia and Lithuania.
Reds forward Danny Ings, 23, has received his first senior call-up, having represented England Under-21s.
Sturridge, who has just recovered from a hip injury, scored twice in Saturday's 3-2 win over Aston Villa.
Reds boss Brendan Rodgers said he could not manage both England games.
Recording of The Beatles at the Cavern Club in 1962 found in desk drawer
Ian Youngs
Entertainment and Arts Reporter, BBC News
An original tape of The Beatles performing at The Cavern Club in Liverpool in 1962 has been found after spending 50 years in a desk drawer, according to its owner.
The tape features the Fab Four playing Some Other Guy on 5 September 1962, six weeks before they had their first hit single, and was recorded after the group were filmed for Granada TV's Know The North - the sound quality on the film was so bad that Granada sent a sound engineer back to the Cavern just to record audio.
However, due to legal issues with other acts on the show, the programme was never broadcast. The Beatles' manager Brian Epstein got five acetate discs pressed from the tape, and the audio from one of those acetates can be heard on YouTube.
The tape was kept by TV producer Johnnie Hamp, who will auction it for charity in Liverpool on 4 November.