BBC Local Live: Merseyside

An original tape of The Beatles performing at The Cavern Club in Liverpool in 1962 has been found after spending 50 years in a desk drawer, according to its owner.

Adam Partridge Auctioneers

The tape features the Fab Four playing Some Other Guy on 5 September 1962, six weeks before they had their first hit single, and was recorded after the group were filmed for Granada TV's Know The North - the sound quality on the film was so bad that Granada sent a sound engineer back to the Cavern just to record audio.

However, due to legal issues with other acts on the show, the programme was never broadcast. The Beatles' manager Brian Epstein got five acetate discs pressed from the tape, and the audio from one of those acetates can be heard on YouTube .

The tape was kept by TV producer Johnnie Hamp, who will auction it for charity in Liverpool on 4 November.