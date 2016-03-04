Snow image

BBC Local Live: Merseyside

Summary

  1. Updates on Friday 4 March
  2. Merseyside Live returns at 08:00 on Monday with more news, sport, travel and weather updates

Live Reporting

By Jenny Coleman

All times stated are UK

That's all for the week

We are back with more news, sport, travel and weather updates on Monday from 08:00 GMT. 

Coming up: Is Scouse a dying dialect?

Roger Johnson

Presenter, BBC North West Tonight

On tonight's programme we test an expert's claims that the Scouse dialect is changing. 

We spotlight the review of maternity services in Liverpool.

And we preview Widnes Viking's Rugby League Super League clash with Hull KR.

Join us at 18:30 on BBC One.

Weather: Rain clearing overnight

Dianne Oxberry

Weather presenter, BBC North West Tonight

Outbreaks of precipitation this evening, including sleet or snow on higher ground, will gradually clear away southwards overnight.

Weather graphic
BBC

This will be replaced by clearer and colder conditions spreading down from the north, with a few showers.

Saturday will have bright spells but also a few showers, especially around Southport and the north.

No football on Sefton's pitches

Local football in Sefton has been postponed this weekend due to unplayable pitches, the council has said.

Sefton Council also said teams should not use the pitches for training or friendlies.

Travel: Rail disruption at Liverpool Moorfields

BBC Travel

Trains aren't stopping on Merseyrail Southbound at Liverpool Moorfields due to engineering works.

More from BBC Travel

Rugby League: Warrington half-back Chris Sandow was 'world class', says Tony Smith

BBC Sport

Warrington half-back Chris Sandow put in a "world-class" kicking performance after his late drop-goal beat Salford, says Wolves head coach Tony Smith.

Chris Sandow joined Warrington in July last season after his release from Parramatta Eels
SWPIX

The Australian half-back, 27, secured the win with the last kick of the game at the AJ Bell Stadium to win 31-30.  

Five hurt in bus and car crash

View more on twitter

Lucas out for six weeks

BBC Sport

Liverpool midfielder Lucas will be out for five to six weeks with a thigh injury, manager Jurgen Klopp has said.

Lucas
Reuters

The Brazilian injured himself taking a penalty, which he missed, in the shootout as Liverpool lost the League Cup final to Manchester City on Sunday.

Girl hurt in Liverpool crash 'will suffer long-term memory loss'

One of the eight girls who were struck by a car near a school in Liverpool will suffer from long-term memory loss, a solicitor has said.

Belvidere Road car crash
Bay TV

Six of the girls, aged between 11 and 16, were "seriously" injured in the crash in Belvidere Road on 12 February. 

Dave Bushell, a solicitor representing two of the girls' families, said one will suffer long-term memory loss and need "prolonged care from medical professionals". 

Laser aimed at plane as it approached John Lennon Airport

A laser was aimed at the cockpit of a jet on its landing approach to Liverpool John Lennon Airport last night. 

Airport authorities reported the incident to police around 21:30 after the plane was targeted over Runcorn.

The aircraft landed safely and Cheshire Police are investigating.

Men held over masked raid on shop

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of stealing cash and cigarettes from a newsagents in St Helens in October, Merseyside Police said.

A branch of McColl's on Four Acre Lane, Clockface, was robbed on 9 October 2015 by two raiders with masks and armed with "what was described as a tree branch", a police spokesman added.

'Inappropriate sexual activity' in nature reserve

A nature reserve in Rainford has been subject to an increase in “inappropriate sexual activities” that has led to environmental damage in the area, Merseyside Police has said.

Sidings Lane reserve
Google

The force said it is stepping up patrols at Sidings Lane Nature Reserve and Sgt Vicky Holden added: "Those who fail to heed these warnings and continue to use the area for illegal activities will be identified and prosecuted”.

Liverpool Women's Hospital to start maternity services review

The Liverpool Women's Hospital has announced it's starting a review into the future of maternity services across the city. 

Liverpool Women's Hospital
Google

The review is expected to lead to its closure and relocation alongside a general hospital.

Dianne Brown, director of nursing and midwifery, described the review as “a really exciting step”.

Accident closes Upton bypass

BBC Travel

There has been an accident on the A5027 Upton Bypass southbound in Wirral. 

There is queueing traffic after the accident involving two cars between M53 and B5139 Greasby Road.    

Oviedo and Cleverley injury doubts

BBC Sport

Leighton Baines is due to see a specialist about pain in his ankle but he is available for Everton to face West Ham at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Tom Cleverley
Getty Images

Bryan Oviedo and Tom Cleverley are doubts because of injury and illness respectively, while Muhamed Besic and Darron Gibson could return.  

Latest news from around Merseyside and Cheshire

  • One of the schoolgirls who was hit by a car in Toxteth last month will suffer from long-term memory loss, it has emerged.
  • Tickets have gone on sale for a tribute night in memory of the Warrington band Viola Beach.
  • Campaigners say a new road - linking Liverpool's new superport with the M57 and M58 - will make life "unbearable" for residents if it is built through an area of green land.

Knowsley Safari Park closed in snowy weather

Knowsley Safari Park has been closed today due to the snowfall.

Animals at Knowsley Safari Park
Knowsley Safari Park

One of the animal keepers at the park said many animals were making the most of the snow, such as the kiang (a type of wild donkey), pictured. 

He said they are indiginous to the northern hemisphere, so are well prepared for harsh weather conditions.

Ambulance service urges caution in snowy weather

North West Ambulance Service is urging people in the North West to only call them in a genuine emergency.

North West Ambulance Service
BBC

With the adverse weather conditions slowing down response times, the trust is urging the public to only phone the service when necessary and to look after family members along with elderly neighbours.       

Liverpool Council approves football hub plan

Liverpool City Council has approved spending £4.4m towards the creation of four football hubs, featuring artificial pitches and modern changing facilities. 

Kids plying football
BBC

It's part of a scheme to preserve grass roots football which is also being supported by the FA, Sport England and the Premier League. 

The total cost is expected to be £17m.

Weather: Updated snow and ice warnings

View more on twitter

