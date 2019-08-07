BBC Local Live: North West of England

Beetham Tower, Lovell Telescope, Liver Bird, Blackpool Tower

    Severe disruption: A575 Greater Manchester both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A575 Greater Manchester both ways severe disruption, at Chestnut Avenue.

    A575 Greater Manchester - A575 Memorial Road/ Walkden Road in Walkden closed in both directions at the Chestnut Avenue junction.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

    Severe accident: M6 Lancashire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Lancashire southbound severe accident, between J30 for M61 and J29 for M65.

    M6 Lancashire - Stationary traffic on M6 southbound between J30 M61 and J29, M65 (Lostock Hall), because of an accident and a rolling road-block.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

    Severe disruption: M56 Cheshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M56 Cheshire eastbound severe disruption, at J9 for M6.

    M56 Cheshire - M56 lane closed on exit slip road eastbound at J9, M6 (Lymm Interchange), because of an incident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

    Severe disruption: M6 Cumbria southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Cumbria southbound severe disruption, between J36 for A590 and J35 for A601.

    M6 Cumbria - One lane closed on M6 southbound between J36, A590 (Kirkby Lonsdale) and J35 A601(M) Carnforth, because of a vehicle fire.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

    Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise

    BBC News Travel

    M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, between J8 for A6144 and J9 for A5081.

    M60 Greater Manchester - One lane closed on M60 clockwise between J8, A6144 (Carrington) and J9, A5081 (Trafford Park), because of a broken down vehicle.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

    Severe disruption: M58 Lancashire westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M58 Lancashire westbound severe disruption, between J4 for A5068 and J3 for A570.

    M58 Lancashire - One lane closed on M58 westbound between J4, A5068 (Skelmersdale) and J3, A570 (Bickerstaffe), because of an overturned vehicle and debris on the road.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

    Severe disruption: M56 Greater Manchester westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M56 Greater Manchester westbound severe disruption, between J6 for A538 and J7 for A556.

    M56 Greater Manchester - One lane closed on M56 westbound between J6, A538 (Hale Four Seasons Roundabout) and J7, A556 (Bowdon), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

    Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Cheshire southbound severe disruption, between J18 for A54 Middlewich and J17 for A534 Sandbach.

    M6 Cheshire - One lane blocked and very slow traffic on M6 southbound between J18, A54 (Middlewich) and J17, A534 (Sandbach), because of a broken down vehicle. In the roadworks area.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

    Severe accident: A5149 Greater Manchester both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A5149 Greater Manchester both ways severe accident, between A5102 Woodford Road and Tern Drive.

    A5149 Greater Manchester - A5149 Chester Road in Poynton closed and slow traffic in both directions between the A5102 Woodford Road junction and the Tern Drive junction, because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

    Severe disruption: A6 Greater Manchester eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    A6 Greater Manchester eastbound severe disruption, at Cross Lane.

    A6 Greater Manchester - A6 Broad Street in Salford closed eastbound at the Cross Lane junction, because of a police incident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

    Severe accident: A5149 Greater Manchester both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A5149 Greater Manchester both ways severe accident, between Manor Road and Ramillies Avenue.

    A5149 Greater Manchester - A5149 Station Road in Cheadle Hulme closed in both directions between the Manor Road junction and the Ramillies Avenue junction, because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

    Severe accident: A6017 Greater Manchester both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A6017 Greater Manchester both ways severe accident, between Wakeling Road and Arden Road.

    A6017 Greater Manchester - A6017 Stockport Road in Denton closed in both directions between the Wakeling Road junction and the Arden Road junction, because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

    Severe accident: M58 Lancashire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M58 Lancashire eastbound severe accident, between J5 for A577 and M6 J26.

    M58 Lancashire - One lane closed on M58 eastbound between J5, A577 (Up Holland) and M6 J26, Orrell Interchange, because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

