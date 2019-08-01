BBC Local Live: North West of England

Severe accident: M61 Greater Manchester southbound
M61 Greater Manchester southbound severe accident, at J4 for A6.
M61 Greater Manchester - M61 partially blocked and slow traffic southbound at J4, A6 (Farnworth), because of an accident involving three vehicles.
To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time
Severe roadworks: A5103 Greater Manchester northbound
A5103 Greater Manchester northbound severe roadworks, between Great Bridgewater Street and Windmill Street.
A5103 Greater Manchester - A5103 Lower Mosley Street in Manchester closed northbound between the Great Bridgewater Street junction and the Windmill Street junction, because of Conservative Party Conference.
'Liverpool lacked urgency' - a new problem for Klopp?
More missed chances was not the only issue for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in his side's draw at Newcastle, says MOTD2 pundit Danny Murphy.Read more
Why couldn't I go to Man Utd trial?
Robbie Sokhal, from Wolverhampton, was offered a trial by Manchester United at the age of six, but his dad wouldn't let him go.
Toronto sign Westerman from Warrington
Toronto Wolfpack sign loose forward Joe Westerman from Warrington Wolves for £130,000 on a three-year deal.Read more
Toddler bridge plunge man released
The girl survived the 30-foot drop and the man had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.Read more
Benitez 'a little bit happy' with Liverpool draw
Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez says it's "difficult to be happy" with a 1-1 draw at St James' Park, but against Liverpool he is a "little bit happy."
Klopp frustrated at Liverpool's missed chances
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is frustrated at his side's missed chance to finish the game off after a 1-1 draw against Newcastle at St James' Park.
Koeman not feeling pressure after defeat
Good mixture of football gave Burnley win - Dyche
Car appeal over lake death detective
Police are asking people who may have seen Leanne McKie's car before she died to come forward.Read more
Men bailed after fatal city centre fight
They were held after a 24-year-old from Birmingham died outside a Manchester nightclub, police say.Read more
Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise
M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, at J10 for B5214.
M60 Greater Manchester - M60 lane blocked on entry slip road clockwise at J10, B5214 (Trafford Centre), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.
Birmingham City Ladies 2-1 Everton Ladies
Ellen White scores her third goal in two games to help Birmingham overcome Everton for their first WSL 1 win of the season.Read more
Severe accident: M56 Cheshire eastbound
M56 Cheshire eastbound severe accident, between J12 for A557 and J11 for A56.
M56 Cheshire - Slow traffic on M56 eastbound between J12, A557 (Runcorn) and J11, A56 (Preston Brook), because of an accident earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened.
Arrests over 'ecstasy pills' sickness
A man and a woman were arrested after three people fell ill in Preston.Read more
Driver dies after crashing into tree
Corey Hudson, aged 24, suffered a fatal head injury in the crash in Padiham on Friday.Read more
Man dies after hit-and-run crash
Police have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.Read more
Murder arrest after one-punch death
The 59-year-old victim was assaulted outside Dixy Chicken in Rochdale.Read more
GPs start 'homeless-friendly' scheme
Homeless people are urged to try ten Greater Manchester practices, instead of going to hospital.Read more