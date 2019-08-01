Beetham Tower, Lovell Telescope, Liver Bird, Blackpool Tower

BBC Local Live: North West of England

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  1. 'Liverpool lacked urgency' - a new problem for Klopp?

    Danny Murphy

    MOTD2 pundit and former Liverpool midfielder

    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

    Danny Murphy

    MOTD2 pundit and former Liverpool midfielder

    More missed chances was not the only issue for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp in his side's draw at Newcastle, says MOTD2 pundit Danny Murphy.

    Read more
    next

  2. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M61 Greater Manchester southbound

    BBC News Travel

    M61 Greater Manchester southbound severe accident, at J4 for A6.

    M61 Greater Manchester - M61 partially blocked and slow traffic southbound at J4, A6 (Farnworth), because of an accident involving three vehicles.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  3. Envelope update

    Severe roadworks: A5103 Greater Manchester northbound

    BBC News Travel

    A5103 Greater Manchester northbound severe roadworks, between Great Bridgewater Street and Windmill Street.

    A5103 Greater Manchester - A5103 Lower Mosley Street in Manchester closed northbound between the Great Bridgewater Street junction and the Windmill Street junction, because of Conservative Party Conference.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  4. Why couldn't I go to Man Utd trial?

    Video content

    Video caption: Son challenges dad: Why didn't you let me go to Man Utd trial?

    Robbie Sokhal, from Wolverhampton, was offered a trial by Manchester United at the age of six, but his dad wouldn't let him go.

  7. Benitez 'a little bit happy' with Liverpool draw

    Video content

    Video caption: Newcastle 1-1 Liverpool: Rafa Beneitz 'little bit happy' with Liverpool draw

    Newcastle boss Rafa Benitez says it's "difficult to be happy" with a 1-1 draw at St James' Park, but against Liverpool he is a "little bit happy."

  8. Klopp frustrated at Liverpool's missed chances

    Video content

    Video caption: Newcastle 1-1 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp frustrated at Reds' missed chances

    Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is frustrated at his side's missed chance to finish the game off after a 1-1 draw against Newcastle at St James' Park.

  10. Good mixture of football gave Burnley win - Dyche

    Video content

    Video caption: Everton 0-1 Burnley: Good show of 'mixed football' from Clarets - Sean Dyche

  13. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester clockwise

    BBC News Travel

    M60 Greater Manchester clockwise severe disruption, at J10 for B5214.

    M60 Greater Manchester - M60 lane blocked on entry slip road clockwise at J10, B5214 (Trafford Centre), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  15. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M56 Cheshire eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M56 Cheshire eastbound severe accident, between J12 for A557 and J11 for A56.

    M56 Cheshire - Slow traffic on M56 eastbound between J12, A557 (Runcorn) and J11, A56 (Preston Brook), because of an accident earlier on. All lanes have been re-opened.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Page 1 of 18
Navigate to the last page
Back to top