Beetham Tower, Lovell Telescope, Liver Bird, Blackpool Tower

BBC Local Live: North West of England

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

Get involved

  2. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: A6077 Lancashire both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A6077 Lancashire both ways severe disruption, between Russell Street and Crossfield Street.

    A6077 Lancashire - A6077 Grimshaw Park in Blackburn closed in both directions between the Russell Street junction and the Crossfield Street junction, because of a building fire at Paterson Street. Also affecting Highfield Road between A666 Bolton Road and Mosley Street.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  3. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M62 Merseyside westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M62 Merseyside westbound severe disruption, at J7 for A57 Warrington Road.

    M62 Merseyside - M62 lane closed on exit slip road westbound at J7, A57 (Rainhill Stoops), because of a broken down vehicle.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  4. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M62 Merseyside westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M62 Merseyside westbound severe disruption, at J6 for M57.

    M62 Merseyside - M62 lane closed on exit slip road westbound at J6, M57 (Tarbock Island), because of a broken down vehicle and recovery work.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  5. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M62 Merseyside westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M62 Merseyside westbound severe disruption, at J6 for M57.

    M62 Merseyside - M62 lane closed on exit slip road westbound at J6, M57 (Tarbock Island), because of a broken down vehicle and recovery work.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  6. Envelope update

    Severe accident: A671 Lancashire both ways

    BBC News Travel

    A671 Lancashire both ways severe accident, between B6377 Shawclough Road and Hall Street.

    A671 Lancashire - A671 Market Street in Broadley closed in both directions between the B6377 Shawclough Road junction and the Hall Street junction, because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  7. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M6 Lancashire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Lancashire northbound severe accident, between J33 for A6 Lancaster South and J34 for A683.

    M6 Lancashire - One lane closed on M6 northbound between J33, A6 (Lancaster South) and J34, A683 (Lancaster), because of an accident. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  9. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M6 Cheshire northbound

    BBC News Travel

    M6 Cheshire northbound severe disruption, between J18 for A54 Middlewich and J19 for A556.

    M6 Cheshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M6 northbound between J18, A54 (Middlewich) and J19, A556 (Knutsford), because of a broken down vehicle.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  10. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise

    BBC News Travel

    M60 Greater Manchester anti-clockwise severe disruption, between J17 for A56 Prestwich and J15 for M61.

    M60 Greater Manchester - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M60 anticlockwise between J17, A56 (Prestwich) and J15, M61 (Swinton Interchange), because of a broken down vehicle.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  11. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M62 Greater Manchester westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M62 Greater Manchester westbound severe disruption, between J19 for A6046 and J18 for M60.

    M62 Greater Manchester - Very slow traffic and one lane closed on M62 westbound between J19, A6046 (Heywood) and J18, M60 (Simister Island), because of barrier repairs.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  12. Envelope update

    Severe disruption: M56 Greater Manchester westbound

    BBC News Travel

    M56 Greater Manchester westbound severe disruption, between J6 for A538 and J7 for A556.

    M56 Greater Manchester - One lane blocked on M56 westbound between J6, A538 (Hale Four Seasons Roundabout) and J7, A556 (Bowdon), because of a broken down vehicle. Traffic is coping well.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

  15. Envelope update

    Severe accident: M67 Greater Manchester eastbound

    BBC News Travel

    M67 Greater Manchester eastbound severe accident, between J3 for A627 and J4 for A57.

    M67 Greater Manchester - One lane blocked and slow traffic on M67 eastbound between J3, A627 (Hyde) and J4, A57 (Broadbottom), because of an accident.

    To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time

Page 1 of 14
Navigate to the last page
Back to top