BBC Local Live: North West of England

M62 Cheshire eastbound severe disruption, from J11 for A574 Birchwood Way to J12 for M60.

M62 Cheshire - One lane closed and heavy traffic on M62 eastbound from J11, A574 (Birchwood) to J12, M60 (Eccles Interchange), because of a broken down vehicle.

To report traffic and travel incidents dial 0330 123 0184 at any time