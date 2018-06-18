Latest news from North West of England

One of the so-called Chennai Six, jailed in India for four years on weapons charges, is running 18 marathons in 18 days for charity . Ray Tindall, originally from Hull, but now living in Chester, said his inspiration was running thousands of miles around a prison track. The former soldier said while in custody he ran a total of 7,652 miles around an 800m circuit. He said he wanted to use the experience to do something positive.
Chennai Six jail term inspires 18-marathon challenge
Weather: Fine start with sunny spells
A fine start with some sunshine. It will then cloud over and it will be fairly breezy. A chance of some spots of rain. Highs of 18C.
