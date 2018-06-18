Latest news from North West of England

One of the so-called Chennai Six, jailed in India for four years on weapons charges, is running 18 marathons in 18 days for charity.

Ray Tindall

Ray Tindall, originally from Hull, but now living in Chester, said his inspiration was running thousands of miles around a prison track.

The former soldier said while in custody he ran a total of 7,652 miles around an 800m circuit.

He said he wanted to use the experience to do something positive.